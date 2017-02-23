WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospital

Re: 2017 Charity Predictions League

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 9:50 am
adelaide-giant.no9 User avatar
Joined: Wed Jan 01, 2003 5:43 pm
Posts: 13369
Location: adelaide
cash will be in the post this weekend
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 12:20 pm
PopTart User avatar
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 8985
Location: wakefield
Thread title changed to reflect the charity.

Great work guys
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 12:30 pm
Dreadnaught User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 449
Location: Sunny Normanton
Hull FC v Catalans
Warrington v Castleford
Leeds v Salford
Leigh v St Helens
Wigan v Widnes
Huddersfield v Wakefield
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 1:11 pm
coco the fullback User avatar
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 10:48 pm
Posts: 1835
Location: Hiding behind a palm tree in the mountains
PopTart wrote:
Thread title changed to reflect the charity.

Great work guys

Cheers
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 1:49 pm
Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6561
Location: Out of the loop
PopTart wrote:
Thread title changed to reflect the charity.

Great work guys

I'm sure Coco would welcome you to try your luck if you fancy your chances :D

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 1:57 pm
Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6561
Location: Out of the loop
Catalans.
Warrington.
Leeds.
St Helens.
Wigan.
Wakefield.

Cheers Coco.

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 7:12 pm
Her in doors User avatar
Joined: Thu Feb 13, 2014 5:32 pm
Posts: 118
Location: Never far from the kitchen sink
This weeks winners please
Hull.fc
Warrington
Leeds
St Helens
Wigan when it gets played
Wakefield

Thank you Coco

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 12:48 pm
Joined: Fri Aug 28, 2015 12:01 pm
Posts: 218
Just read that Wigan v Widnes is now not postponed but switched to Widnes tonight 24/02/2017 and is classed as Widnes home game. the return game is now at Wigan at whatever date the Widnes v Wigan game was going to be played. is this a wind up, no the RL have just announced it.
c}