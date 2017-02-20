Game Day!
As it appears that we only have one nomination for this year's charity it saves some time and hassle of the democratic process.
This year's nominated charity is:Alder Hey Children's Hospital
So, in the words of the Boomtown Rat, "send us your f*@*"@# money
(Or at least arrange payment with our finance director wrencat1873
.)
Well done to those who have already done so. Mine:
Hull FC
v Catalans
Warrington v CastlefordLeeds
v Salford
Leigh v St HelensWigan
v Widnes
Huddersfield v WakefieldScores on the doors:
Hull FC v Catalans 17 0
Warrington v Castleford 8 9
Leeds v Salford 11 6
Leigh v St Helens 0 17
Wigan v Widnes 17 0
Huddersfield v Wakefield 1 16
Good Luck
Coco