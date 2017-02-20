WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Charity Predictions League

2017 Charity Predictions League

Mon Feb 20, 2017 5:14 pm
dboy
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 12, 2005 12:38 pm
Posts: 2236
Location: Barnsley
Hull FC
Cas
Salford
Sts
Wigan
Wakefield

2017 Charity Predictions League

Tue Feb 21, 2017 9:21 am
adelaide-giant.no9
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 01, 2003 5:43 pm
Posts: 13368
Location: adelaide
Hull FC
Warrington
Leeds
St Helens
Wigan
Huddersfield
ALL GAVE SOME.. SOME GAVE ALL...

Blue noses are born, Not manufactured. We do not choose, We are the chosen. Those who don't understand, Don't matter. Those who understand, Need no explanation ..
W.A T.P

RANGERS will rise again

winner of the Wakefield Trinity challenge cup tipping comp 2012....YNBTG

2017 Charity Predictions League

Tue Feb 21, 2017 10:02 am
acko
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jun 15, 2006 1:55 pm
Posts: 1779
Location: HORBURY/Lupset lad
Hull FC v Catalans
Warrington v Castleford
Leeds v Salford
Leigh v St Helens
Wigan v Widnes
Huddersfield v Wakefield
Help us raise as much as possible for the
TRY Squidbuilder & RFL Benevolent Fund this year
& Help Sponsor us for HELP FOR HEROES WALK

2017 Charity Predictions League

Tue Feb 21, 2017 1:53 pm
KevW60349
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Aug 28, 2015 12:01 pm
Posts: 217
Hull, Warrington, Leeds, Saints, Wigan,Trinity. cheers Coco

2017 Charity Predictions League

Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:42 pm
Mable_Syrup
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 22, 2009 5:55 pm
Posts: 2527
Location: Back of the North stand
HULL FC v Catalans
Warrington v CAS
Leeds v SALFORD
Leigh v SAINTS
WIGAN v Widnes
Huddersfield v WAKEY

2017 Charity Predictions League

Wed Feb 22, 2017 9:40 am
60sCat
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Dec 10, 2010 7:19 pm
Posts: 231
Hull
Warrington
Leeds
Saints
Wigan
Wakefield

2017 Charity Predictions League

Wed Feb 22, 2017 4:43 pm
cheshirecat57
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Dec 13, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 672
Hull.fc
Warrington
Leeds
Saints
Wigan
Wakefield
Cheers coco

2017 Charity Predictions League

Wed Feb 22, 2017 8:12 pm
LG83
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Feb 03, 2011 10:36 am
Posts: 621
Hull
Wire
Leeds
Saints
Wigan
Wakey

Cheers
