WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Charity Predictions League

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity 2017 Charity Predictions League

 
Post a reply

Re: 2017 Charity Predictions League

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:48 am
dboy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 12, 2005 12:38 pm
Posts: 2235
Location: Barnsley
Salford
Leigh

Re: 2017 Charity Predictions League

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 6:48 pm
jakeyg95 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 243
Huddersfield
Leeds

Re: 2017 Charity Predictions League

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:56 pm
TrinityIHC User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4421
Location: Outside your remit
Huddersfield
Leeds
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: 2017 Charity Predictions League

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 9:50 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7465
Huddersfield
Leeds

Cheers Coco

Re: 2017 Charity Predictions League

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 9:57 am
basher11 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Oct 17, 2014 8:24 am
Posts: 35
Huddersfield
Leeds

Re: 2017 Charity Predictions League

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 7:01 pm
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6555
Location: Out of the loop
Huddersfield
Leeds

Cheers Coco.

Re: 2017 Charity Predictions League

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 8:27 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7465
Just a quick thank you to Cheshire Cat, LG83, Chisset & Her in Doors, who paid up on Sunday.

Thanks Gents !

Re: 2017 Charity Predictions League

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 8:30 pm
acko User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jun 15, 2006 1:55 pm
Posts: 1777
Location: HORBURY/Lupset lad
Hudds
Leeds
cheers
Help us raise as much as possible for the
TRY Squidbuilder & RFL Benevolent Fund this year
& Help Sponsor us for HELP FOR HEROES WALK

Re: 2017 Charity Predictions League

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 8:45 pm
Her in doors User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 13, 2014 5:32 pm
Posts: 117
Location: Never far from the kitchen sink
wrencat1873 wrote:
Just a quick thank you to Cheshire Cat, LG83, Chisset & Her in Doors, who paid up on Sunday.

Thanks Gents !

And Ladies

Re: 2017 Charity Predictions League

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 8:48 pm
Her in doors User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 13, 2014 5:32 pm
Posts: 117
Location: Never far from the kitchen sink
This weeks winners please
Leeds
Huddersfield

Thank you Coco
And Wrencat
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, AKA kellyseye, bentleberry, cocker, coco the fullback, FickleFingerOfFate, got there, GUBRATS, Her in doors, imwakefieldtillidie, judge the jules, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, M62 J30 TRINITY, PHe, poplar cats alive, RDM, Sandal Cat, The Dreadnought, thebeagle, Trinity1315, Upanunder, wakeytrin and 226 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,519,5841,72475,7544,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  