Here we go then:
So far we have a charity nomination of Alder Hey Children's Hospital and a prize offer of an exclusive SoO3 programme from Brisbane. Any more prize offers are welcome (league or cup)
We'll take a vote on the charity next week, so get your nominations in.It's not too late to join. Just make your choices and join the 'fun'.
You'll start only 2 points behind the pack by using the 'bye' system. We have a quorum, but the more the merrier.
Week 1 and we already have bonus points adelaide-giant.no9
Although I'm sure there's a rule that states: fans of other clubs will not be awarded bonus points if they back against Wakefield.
A fairly high scoring week and our reigning champion Her in doors
was mightily unlucky; denied bonus points by the length of Scott Grix's fingernails.Accuracy: 71.4%
Average Score: 8.7
Table after Round 1
1 adelaide-giant.no9 14
2 chissitt 10
# Coco the Fullback 10
# Her in doors 10
# Jakeyg95 10
# KevW60349 10
# Mick Amos 9 WTW 10
# TrinityIHC 10
9 60sCat 8
# basher11 8
# charlie63wildcat 8
# cheshirecat57 8
# Daddycool 8
# Dreadnaught 8
# LG83 8
# Mable_Syrup 8
# wakefieldwall 8
# wrencat1873 8
19 acko 6
# dboy 6
# sandcat20 6
22 Everyone Else* 4Fixtures for Round 11a
Huddersfield v Salford
Leigh v Leeds
No bonus points for this part round. They'll be available in round 11b after Easter.Deadline
: Thur 8pm
Good Luck
Coco