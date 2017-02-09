WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Charity Predictions League

Re: 2017 Charity Predictions League

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 12:51 am
KevW60349
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Aug 28, 2015 12:01 pm
Posts: 207
St.Helens
    Castleford
      Huddersfield
        Wigan
          Warrington
            Hull FC

Re: 2017 Charity Predictions League

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 3:01 am
coco the fullback
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 10:48 pm
Posts: 1829
Location: Hiding behind a palm tree in the mountains
Nearly missed it.
GAME DAY !!

Mine:
St Helens v Leeds
Castleford v Leigh
Widnes v Huddersfield
Salford v Wigan
Catalans v Warrington
Wakefield v Hull FC


Scores on the Doors:
St Helens v Leeds 13 2
Castleford v Leigh 15 0
Widnes v Huddersfield 8 7
Salford v Wigan 0 15
Catalans v Warrington 4 11
Wakefield v Hull FC 3 12


Good Luck 8)
Coco
************* LEAGUE *******ROLL OF HONOUR ********** CUP ************
2008 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************
2009 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************
2010 ****** Yorkshireone *************************** Devil's Advocate *******
2011 ****** LG83 ************************************ I'mWakefieldTillIDie *****
2012 ***** t drednowts is cumin/cheshirecat57 ******* Adelaide-giant.no9 *****
2013 ******t drednowts is cumin!************************Devil's Advocate******
2014 ********Daddycool********************************** Her in doors ******
2015 ********Chissitt********************************Dreadnaught(Little Leon)
2016 *******Her In Doors******************************************Chissitt***

Re: 2017 Charity Predictions League

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 12:27 pm
Dreadnaught
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 447
Location: Sunny Normanton
St Helens v Leeds
Castleford v Leigh
Widnes v Huddersfield
Salford v Wigan
Catalans v Warrington
Wakefield v Hull

CHEERS
http://www.little-leon.blogspot.com
Help spread awareness of CHD.

Re: 2017 Charity Predictions League

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 12:36 pm
sandcat20
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Apr 13, 2006 7:19 pm
Posts: 443
Location: On the therapist's couch
Here we go again. A new season a new hope!

St Helens
Castleford
Widnes
Wigan
Warrington
Trinity (well I did say a new hope)

Cheers
Coco
50 years supporting Trinity .............. and the psychiatrist still hasn't found a cure!

Re: 2017 Charity Predictions League

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 5:01 pm
Her in doors
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 13, 2014 5:32 pm
Posts: 115
Location: Never far from the kitchen sink
This weeks winners please
St Helens
Castleford
Huddersfield
Wigan
Catalans
Wakefield
Thank you Coco

Re: 2017 Charity Predictions League

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 5:04 pm
Daddycool
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2011 7:44 pm
Posts: 739
St Helens
Castleford
Huddersfield
Wigan
Warrington
Wakefield

Re: 2017 Charity Predictions League

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 5:26 pm
Mick Amos 9 WTW
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Nov 16, 2013 1:27 am
Posts: 270
Location: Wakefield
St Helens v Leeds
Castleford v Leigh
Widnes v Huddersfield
Salford v Wigan
Catalans v Warrington
Wakefield v Hull FC

I need to pay. Cheers!
Calm Waters don't make good sailors

If you help somebody as you go along then your life hasn't been in vain

Re: 2017 Charity Predictions League

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 5:41 pm
acko
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jun 15, 2006 1:55 pm
Posts: 1776
Location: HORBURY/Lupset lad
My choice

Leeds
Castleford
Wigan
Warrington
Huddersfield
Wakefield Trinity (pretty please) :PRAY:
Help us raise as much as possible for the
TRY Squidbuilder & RFL Benevolent Fund this year
& Help Sponsor us for HELP FOR HEROES WALK
