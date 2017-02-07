charlie63wildcat wrote:
Hi sorry if I haven't looked hard enough but what is this year's charity of choice?
Yeah, sorry. last year I was really on the ball and we had it all sorted before the season started. (may have been a fluke
)
This year, normal service has been resumed.
Nominations for charities are open and we'll have a vote to select one a week on Monday. (21st Feb) to give everyone a chance to put their ideas forward. Post on here or via PM.
Also, anyone wishing to offer a prize(s) for the comps. or wanting naming rights. Please get in touch. (really wicked need not apply)
Cheers
Coco
|