Any offers of prizes or sponsorship would be greatly appreciated.





I'll post the fixtures for each round on here.

Just pick which team you think will win for each fixture through the course of the season.



So:

Round 1 Fixtures

St Helens v Leeds

Castleford v Leigh

Widnes v Huddersfield

Salford v Wigan

Catalans v Warrington

Wakefield v Hull FC



Just choose who you think will win each fixture.

e.g.

St Helens

Leigh

Widnes

Salford

Catalans

Wakefield



using the same fixture order helps to minimise mistakes



Scoring

You get 2 points if you're right, 0 points if you're wrong.

5 points by correctly predicting a draw

plus 2 bonus points if you predict all the fixtures correctly in one round.



Results

I'll post the points table each week.



Deadline

The deadline for posting is kick-off time for the first fixture.

You can post late, but games that have already started won't count.



Byes

we have a maximum of 2 'bye' rounds through the season like previous years, where you'll be awarded 4 points should you forget to post because you have a life or something. It's just to try to keep people playing if they accidentally miss a week or two.

If you're going away, feel free to post predictions for upcoming weeks. FixturesI'll post the fixtures for each round on here.Just pick which team you think will win for each fixture through the course of the season.So:Round 1 FixturesSt Helens v LeedsCastleford v LeighWidnes v HuddersfieldSalford v WiganCatalans v WarringtonWakefield v Hull FCJust choose who you think will win each fixture.e.g.St HelensLeighWidnesSalfordCatalansWakefieldusing the same fixture order helps to minimise mistakesScoringYou get 2 points if you're right, 0 points if you're wrong.5 points by correctly predicting a drawplus 2 bonus points if you predict all the fixtures correctly in one round.ResultsI'll post the points table each week.DeadlineThe deadline for posting is kick-off time for the first fixture.You can post late, but games that have already started won't count.Byeswe have a maximum of 2 'bye' rounds through the season like previous years, where you'll be awarded 4 points should you forget to post because you have a life or something. It's just to try to keep people playing if they accidentally miss a week or two.If you're going away, feel free to post predictions for upcoming weeks.

Where did the time go?So, here we go then.Prove your RL Knowledge and get your name on the Roll of HonourAnyone wanting to join, just post your predictions and we'll sort out the details later.All RLFans members are welcome, regardless of club affiliation.It's just a bit of fun, but with a purpose of raising a bit of cash for a charity.Please feel free to make your nomination for this year's charity of choice.We suggest a minimum donation of £5, but the more the merrier. Hopefully, a target of £200 is achievable.For the regulars, it's just like last year.The world club challenge, grand final, semis and million pound game fixtures are not included in the league. Round 11 is split with the first two fixtures taking place after round 2 on the world club challenge weekend. The bonus points will be awarded in the main part of round 11.There will also be a separate cup competition starting when Trinity joins the rounds.