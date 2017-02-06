WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Charity Predictions League

2017 Charity Predictions League

Mon Feb 06, 2017 3:35 am
Where did the time go?
So, here we go then.

Prove your RL Knowledge and get your name on the Roll of Honour

Anyone wanting to join, just post your predictions and we'll sort out the details later.

All RLFans members are welcome, regardless of club affiliation.

It's just a bit of fun, but with a purpose of raising a bit of cash for a charity.
Please feel free to make your nomination for this year's charity of choice.
We suggest a minimum donation of £5, but the more the merrier. Hopefully, a target of £200 is achievable.

Any offers of prizes or sponsorship would be greatly appreciated.
:D
For the regulars, it's just like last year.
The world club challenge, grand final, semis and million pound game fixtures are not included in the league. Round 11 is split with the first two fixtures taking place after round 2 on the world club challenge weekend. The bonus points will be awarded in the main part of round 11.

There will also be a separate cup competition starting when Trinity joins the rounds.


Fixtures
I'll post the fixtures for each round on here.
Just pick which team you think will win for each fixture through the course of the season.

So:
Round 1 Fixtures
St Helens v Leeds
Castleford v Leigh
Widnes v Huddersfield
Salford v Wigan
Catalans v Warrington
Wakefield v Hull FC

Just choose who you think will win each fixture.
e.g.
St Helens
Leigh
Widnes
Salford
Catalans
Wakefield

using the same fixture order helps to minimise mistakes :DRUNK:

Scoring
You get 2 points if you're right, 0 points if you're wrong.
5 points by correctly predicting a draw
plus 2 bonus points if you predict all the fixtures correctly in one round.

Results
I'll post the points table each week.

Deadline
The deadline for posting is kick-off time for the first fixture.
You can post late, but games that have already started won't count.

Byes
we have a maximum of 2 'bye' rounds through the season like previous years, where you'll be awarded 4 points should you forget to post because you have a life or something. It's just to try to keep people playing if they accidentally miss a week or two.
If you're going away, feel free to post predictions for upcoming weeks.
Mon Feb 06, 2017 3:41 am
Round 1 Fixtures

St Helens v Leeds
Castleford v Leigh
Widnes v Huddersfield
Salford v Wigan
Catalans v Warrington
Wakefield v Hull FC


Deadline: Thur 9th Feb 8pm

Good luck 8)
Coco
Mon Feb 06, 2017 1:24 pm
Saints
Cas
Huddersfield
Wigan
Warrington
Hull

Mon Feb 06, 2017 1:37 pm
Round 1 Fixtures

SAINTS
CAS
GIANTS
WIGAN
WOLVES
WAKEY

Mon Feb 06, 2017 3:06 pm
Saints
Castleford
Widnes
Wigan
Warrington
Hull FC (hope i'm wrong)

Cheers Coco

Mon Feb 06, 2017 5:23 pm
St Helens
Castleford
Widnes
Wigan
Warrington
Wakefield

Mon Feb 06, 2017 11:09 pm
St Helens
Castleford
Widnes
Wigan
Catalans
Hull FC
There's Only One F in Wakefield

  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  