No my friend what you are referring to is just one form of economics that being greedy capitalism.
What you are taking about is profit not cost, With the exception of a few core lines most Supermarkets can easily absorb a 10% increase and still make a huge profit. However they are greedy and so are most of there already wealthy shareholder who simply won't accept a drop in profits or dividends.
So let's be straight about this Tesco or whoever will never lose money even with a 10% hike in costs they will just make less profit. They are not willing to do this so they will pass that cost on to maintain profits to those who can generally afford it least - the customer.
That is basic economics in a market driven economy so spare us the platitudes please - we may be stupid but were not that stupid.
Lefties and democracy don't get on too well Ginger, they prefer the stamping of feet until we get our own way and anyone who doesn't agree is a sexist homophobic racist sexist pig. You not been watching the BBC.
