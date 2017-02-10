WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield Wildcats

Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:14 am
Hank Moody wrote:
No.

I work for a leading supermarket chain. Been in several meetings over the last 6 months about how much more the company can absorb the steadily rising costs.

Worse case scenario is your shopping will be 10% more expensive by the end of the year. Further rises if the EU play hardball.

Basic economics, not fortune telling I'm afraid.


No my friend what you are referring to is just one form of economics that being greedy capitalism.

What you are taking about is profit not cost, With the exception of a few core lines most Supermarkets can easily absorb a 10% increase and still make a huge profit. However they are greedy and so are most of there already wealthy shareholder who simply won't accept a drop in profits or dividends.

So let's be straight about this Tesco or whoever will never lose money even with a 10% hike in costs they will just make less profit. They are not willing to do this so they will pass that cost on to maintain profits to those who can generally afford it least - the customer.

That is basic economics in a market driven economy so spare us the platitudes please - we may be stupid but were not that stupid.
Re: Wakefield Wildcats

Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:18 am
Well said Wollo.
Brought up in similar situation.Used to have bath Friday in front of black lead fireplace watching Wagon Train.
Shared wash house and toilet at far end of terrace.
Stop there before it gets like the Monty Python sketch.

Re: Wakefield Wildcats

Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:25 am
vastman wrote:
No my friend what you are referring to is just one form of economics that being greedy capitalism.

What you are taking about is profit not cost, With the exception of a few core lines most Supermarkets can easily absorb a 10% increase and still make a huge profit. However they are greedy and so are most of there already wealthy shareholder who simply won't accept a drop in profits or dividends.

So let's be straight about this Tesco or whoever will never lose money even with a 10% hike in costs they will just make less profit. They are not willing to do this so they will pass that cost on to maintain profits to those who can generally afford it least - the customer.

That is basic economics in a market driven economy so spare us the platitudes please - we may be stupid but were not that stupid.


Very well said Vastman! Add Redrow homes into that scenario - just announced great profits but most of Joe Public can't afford their ridiculous house prices!

Re: Wakefield Wildcats

Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:36 am
Have any of you ever seen the wafer thin profit margins supermarkets operate on? That is why price wars don't last for long, it is unsustainable. Supermarkets are one of the lowest net margin businesses listed on the LSE.
Re: Wakefield Wildcats

Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:53 am
I wouldn't bother mate.

The only thing that matches the scale of many leavers ignorance, is their arrogance.

"Because we used to live in a dump back in the 'good ol' days' then what's the problem. :roll:
