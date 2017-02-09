|
Jackie brown wrote:
I'm afraid creagh and a whole host of both Tory and labour MPs are among the political elite of this country who seem to think they know what's best for us all, regardless of whatever opinions we might have.
You can vote in this country.. But you can't vote for change. Unless it's in the form of a referendum.people saw the referendum as a chance to let parliament know exactly how we felt, and that's why we find ourselves where we are today.
But until we get rid of the tories and labour as political forces in this country then nothing much is going to change,and because we run the two party system their both quite happy for things to run along as they are.they certainly don't want proportional representation, as this certainly would bring an end to their reign, as more people would see their votes counting wether they vote ukip or green thus giving them more MPs in parliament.
Spot on.
You'd think the penny would have dropped after Trump but no they still won't listen you only have to look at that granstanding idiot John Berko to see that.
At this rate we'll have to vote Charles Manson in before these self serving liberals get the point. Nobody wanted Trump and many didn't really want Brexit they just wanted to be heard at last and remind these parasites who pays the bills!
SUPPORT SWAG...
Thu Feb 09, 2017 10:02 pm
That's right, you've shown those pesky politicians!
You've shown them by giving them more power and also made yourself poorer to boot.
"War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength"
Thu Feb 09, 2017 10:14 pm
vastman wrote:
Spot on.
You'd think the penny would have dropped after Trump but no they still won't listen you only have to look at that granstanding idiot John Berko to see that.
At this rate we'll have to vote Charles Manson in before these self serving liberals get the point. Nobody wanted Trump and many didn't really want Brexit they just wanted to be heard at last and remind these parasites who pays the bills!
To be honest nothing will change massively until we have a societal sea change. Automation is coming and will make many, many jobs redundant. What will we do with those who are forced out of the workforce? We can't just sit back calling them scroungers like we treat the unemployed at present.
There's Only One F in Wakefield
Thu Feb 09, 2017 11:53 pm
Hank Moody wrote:
That's right, you've shown those pesky politicians!
You've shown them by giving them more power and also made yourself poorer to boot.
"War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength"
Are you a fortune teller by any chance?
Fri Feb 10, 2017 12:13 am
TrinityIHC wrote:
To be honest nothing will change massively until we have a societal sea change. Automation is coming and will make many, many jobs redundant. What will we do with those who are forced out of the workforce? We can't just sit back calling them scroungers like we treat the unemployed at present.
Plans are already in place for this mass loss of jobs, Finland are already discussing a minimum basic national income and plan to give every citizen 800 Euros income per month [£680 approx. at current exchange rate] all benefits would be scrapped. the Netherlands have also been trialling the same plan in parts of the country with high unemployment. its the way the world is going.
Fri Feb 10, 2017 6:56 am
KevW60349 wrote:
Are you a fortune teller by any chance?
No.
I work for a leading supermarket chain. Been in several meetings over the last 6 months about how much more the company can absorb the steadily rising costs.
Worse case scenario is your shopping will be 10% more expensive by the end of the year. Further rises if the EU play hardball.
Basic economics, not fortune telling I'm afraid.
Fri Feb 10, 2017 9:02 am
Hank Moody wrote:
No.
I work for a leading supermarket chain. Been in several meetings over the last 6 months about how much more the company can absorb the steadily rising costs.
Worse case scenario is your shopping will be 10% more expensive by the end of the year. Further rises if the EU play hardball.
Basic economics, not fortune telling I'm afraid.
Considering we have had virtually nil inflation for the last few years and Goverment policy is for a rate of 2% per annum, shopping is just part of the inflation equation. I dont see how the EU can play hardball with us, they have more to lose, after all we buy more from the EU than we sell to the other 27 EU countries. Anyway time will tell and a slight increase in inflation over the 2% target rate to me is a price well paying to get out of the undemocratic EU.
Fri Feb 10, 2017 9:54 am
And the millions who are already living in or very near poverty?
Are they collateral damage?
Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:29 am
Hank Moody wrote:
And the millions who are already living in or very near poverty?
Are they collateral damage?
Millions? Depends on what you class as poverty,I grew up in the 50s/60s and have seen what i would term poverty. In a country that millions are trying to get into and succeeding why do you think they are all coming here, the UK one of the most sought after countries in the world,they are not here for the poverty.
Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:33 am
Hank Moody wrote:
And the millions who are already living in or very near poverty?
Are they collateral damage?
Having being brought up in city centre slums with shared outside toilets, no hot water, a tin bath and mice as room mates I often wonder if the modern day measure of poverty in the UK might be a bit more luxurious. Poverty is measured relative to the general standards of the population. Does it now mean not having money for TV, ale, cigs and a iphone?
