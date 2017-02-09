Jackie brown wrote:

I'm afraid creagh and a whole host of both Tory and labour MPs are among the political elite of this country who seem to think they know what's best for us all, regardless of whatever opinions we might have.

You can vote in this country.. But you can't vote for change. Unless it's in the form of a referendum.people saw the referendum as a chance to let parliament know exactly how we felt, and that's why we find ourselves where we are today.

But until we get rid of the tories and labour as political forces in this country then nothing much is going to change,and because we run the two party system their both quite happy for things to run along as they are.they certainly don't want proportional representation, as this certainly would bring an end to their reign, as more people would see their votes counting wether they vote ukip or green thus giving them more MPs in parliament.