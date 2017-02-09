WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield Wildcats

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Wakefield Wildcats

 
Post a reply

Re: Wakefield Wildcats

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 9:30 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25444
Location: Poodle Power!
Jackie brown wrote:
I'm afraid creagh and a whole host of both Tory and labour MPs are among the political elite of this country who seem to think they know what's best for us all, regardless of whatever opinions we might have.
You can vote in this country.. But you can't vote for change. Unless it's in the form of a referendum.people saw the referendum as a chance to let parliament know exactly how we felt, and that's why we find ourselves where we are today.
But until we get rid of the tories and labour as political forces in this country then nothing much is going to change,and because we run the two party system their both quite happy for things to run along as they are.they certainly don't want proportional representation, as this certainly would bring an end to their reign, as more people would see their votes counting wether they vote ukip or green thus giving them more MPs in parliament.


Spot on.

You'd think the penny would have dropped after Trump but no they still won't listen you only have to look at that granstanding idiot John Berko to see that.

At this rate we'll have to vote Charles Manson in before these self serving liberals get the point. Nobody wanted Trump and many didn't really want Brexit they just wanted to be heard at last and remind these parasites who pays the bills!
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Wakefield Wildcats

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 10:02 pm
Hank Moody User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Feb 02, 2014 1:10 pm
Posts: 54
That's right, you've shown those pesky politicians!

You've shown them by giving them more power and also made yourself poorer to boot.

"War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength"

Re: Wakefield Wildcats

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 10:14 pm
TrinityIHC User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4382
Location: Outside your remit
vastman wrote:
Spot on.

You'd think the penny would have dropped after Trump but no they still won't listen you only have to look at that granstanding idiot John Berko to see that.

At this rate we'll have to vote Charles Manson in before these self serving liberals get the point. Nobody wanted Trump and many didn't really want Brexit they just wanted to be heard at last and remind these parasites who pays the bills!


To be honest nothing will change massively until we have a societal sea change. Automation is coming and will make many, many jobs redundant. What will we do with those who are forced out of the workforce? We can't just sit back calling them scroungers like we treat the unemployed at present.
There's Only One F in Wakefield
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Big lads mate, bigalf, BOJ04, coco the fullback, Disney cat, djcool, FickleFingerOfFate, Hank Moody, Hessle rover, imwakefieldtillidie, normycat, old tony, PHe, pocket 4's, poplar cats alive, ricardo07, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, Spookdownunder, UllFC, vastman, Yosemite Sam and 273 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,516,3691,94175,7414,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
6-4
LEEDS
TV  
...Full time - LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  