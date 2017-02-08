If we are talking about any "run of the mill" issue, the MP should think the issues through and vote in accordance with what they believe to be best for the constituency. As suggested, with their conscience.



If we are talking about a vote based on a referendum, them the MP needs to decide whether to (A) vote with the majority of the nation (the essence of a referendum), (B) with the majority of their constituency, or (C) against their constituency & nation (presumably because they think they know better).



In the event of (C), it is noble (but not a rule), for that MP to declare a bye election, giving the constituents the chance to change, if they wish, their representation.



Don't hold your breath Wakefield - a fat salary and pension are more important than your views and Parliamentary representation.