Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 12:16 pm
chissitt





The Avenger wrote:
Bullcrap!

Been to Wakefield today to pick some tickets' up for Sunday's game, there was a chap in the old BHS shop doorway petitioning for the resignation of this woman, I know it wasn't Wildthing cos I know who he is, I'm just wondering if it was you :wink:

Re: Wakefield Wildcats

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 12:41 pm
TrinityIHC






The Avenger wrote:
Bullcrap!


Not really, there are only 3 ways a MP can vote:

With party whip

With constituents

With conscience

Each one has pros and cons, but she is entitled to vote whichever way she feels best serves the district. Only time will tell if she was correct, if brexit is a runaway success and the Tory government maintain levels of current EU investment in Wakefield for example then she'll have been wrong. If it's a disaster then she was right.
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Wakefield Wildcats

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 8:47 pm
The Avenger





TrinityIHC wrote:
Not really, there are only 3 ways a MP can vote:

With party whip

With constituents

With conscience

Each one has pros and cons, but she is entitled to vote whichever way she feels best serves the district. Only time will tell if she was correct, if brexit is a runaway success and the Tory government maintain levels of current EU investment in Wakefield for example then she'll have been wrong. If it's a disaster then she was right.


She's voted in by her constituents to represent them
They clearly stated their wishes and she roundly ignored them, preferring instead to indulge in her own beliefs rather than do the job she was elected for.

Re: Wakefield Wildcats

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 10:01 pm
dboy





If we are talking about any "run of the mill" issue, the MP should think the issues through and vote in accordance with what they believe to be best for the constituency. As suggested, with their conscience.

If we are talking about a vote based on a referendum, them the MP needs to decide whether to (A) vote with the majority of the nation (the essence of a referendum), (B) with the majority of their constituency, or (C) against their constituency & nation (presumably because they think they know better).

In the event of (C), it is noble (but not a rule), for that MP to declare a bye election, giving the constituents the chance to change, if they wish, their representation.

Don't hold your breath Wakefield - a fat salary and pension are more important than your views and Parliamentary representation.

Re: Wakefield Wildcats

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 10:31 pm
TrinityIHC






The Avenger wrote:
She's voted in by her constituents to represent them
They clearly stated their wishes and she roundly ignored them, preferring instead to indulge in her own beliefs rather than do the job she was elected for.


It's not her job to go along with constituents wishes, her job is to try and do the best for Wakefield. If she passionately believes that Brexit will cause harm to the city, then she shouldn't vote it through. She is not a delegate.

Simple as that.

The easy option would have been for her to just vote against her conscience and not ruffle any feathers. As it is, she has taken the hard road and made herself a target. Give me a principled politician any day, over one who will do anything for an easy life.
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Wakefield Wildcats

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 12:42 pm
wakeyrule





TrinityIHC wrote:
It's not her job to go along with constituents wishes, her job is to try and do the best for Wakefield. If she passionately believes that Brexit will cause harm to the city, then she shouldn't vote it through. She is not a delegate.

Simple as that.

The easy option would have been for her to just vote against her conscience and not ruffle any feathers. As it is, she has taken the hard road and made herself a target. Give me a principled politician any day, over one who will do anything for an easy life.


Suspect it won't be her job for much longer. Boundary changes make it more likely that Wakefield will be lost to Labour, especially if she remains.
