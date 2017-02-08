The Avenger wrote:
Bullcrap!
Not really, there are only 3 ways a MP can vote:
With party whip
With constituents
With conscience
Each one has pros and cons, but she is entitled to vote whichever way she feels best serves the district. Only time will tell if she was correct, if brexit is a runaway success and the Tory government maintain levels of current EU investment in Wakefield for example then she'll have been wrong. If it's a disaster then she was right.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, altofts wildcat, basher11, bentleberry, braytontiger, bren2k, coco the fullback, Dave K., Dreadnaught, FIL, Fordy, hazzard, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mable_Syrup, malpalu, thebeagle, vastman, wakefieldwall, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yosemite Sam, Zaphod and 309 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|