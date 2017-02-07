|
Of course Mary Creagh would be happy if we stayed put, it would no longer be her problem as Belle Vue is in Jon Trickets Hemsworth constituency. His silence on the matter has been deafening.
Tue Feb 07, 2017 10:30 pm
Felis Silvestris wrote:
Of course Mary Creagh would be happy if we stayed put, it would no longer be her problem as Belle Vue is in Jon Trickets Hemsworth constituency. His silence on the matter has been deafening.
Tricky John is far too busy gaining votes by fighting HS2
Tue Feb 07, 2017 10:58 pm
Lets get philosophical for a minute. There are two schools of thought -
1. You elect an MP as your representative to vote as THEIR conscience dictates. This has been the accepted view for a long time but it does mean that the actual electors can feel as they are only considered at election time and then forgotten about.
2. You elect an MP as your representative to vote as YOU dictate. This means that they should check the views of their constituents on each vote - maybe even a mini referendum - which is probably impractical.
Not only that but they have to represent ALL constituents, not just the ones who voted for them. That makes life even more difficult. I'm not saying one way is right and the other wrong but it does show that democracy is messy to say the least. The Brexit vote was something like 52% to 48% so the 48% or nearly half the population have to have their views considered at some stage - unless the losing side gets ignored altogether. Maybe when everything goes online everyone can have a vote on everything (but I reckon it would probably lead to an even bigger mess!).
Wed Feb 08, 2017 12:53 am
sandcat20 wrote:
Lets get philosophical for a minute. There are two schools of thought -
1. You elect an MP as your representative to vote as THEIR conscience dictates. This has been the accepted view for a long time but it does mean that the actual electors can feel as they are only considered at election time and then forgotten about.
2. You elect an MP as your representative to vote as YOU dictate. This means that they should check the views of their constituents on each vote - maybe even a mini referendum - which is probably impractical.
Not only that but they have to represent ALL constituents, not just the ones who voted for them. That makes life even more difficult. I'm not saying one way is right and the other wrong but it does show that democracy is messy to say the least. The Brexit vote was something like 52% to 48% so the 48% or nearly half the population have to have their views considered at some stage - unless the losing side gets ignored altogether. Maybe when everything goes online everyone can have a vote on everything (but I reckon it would probably lead to an even bigger mess!).
Yup, can't really hold a grudge against Creagh - she's doing what she thinks is best for her constituents, even if they don't agree. She knows far more about it than your man in the street and is not there to blindly vote for whatever is popular at the time.
Wed Feb 08, 2017 1:40 am
TrinityIHC wrote:
Yup, can't really hold a grudge against Creagh - she's doing what she thinks is best for her constituents, even if they don't agree. She knows far more about it than your man in the street and is not there to blindly vote for whatever is popular at the time.
Bullcrap!
Wed Feb 08, 2017 6:22 am
sandcat20 wrote:
. The Brexit vote was something like 52% to 48% .
In Wakefield it was 66% to 34%
Wed Feb 08, 2017 7:25 am
sandcat20 wrote:
Lets get philosophical for a minute. There are two schools of thought -
1. You elect an MP as your representative to vote as THEIR conscience dictates. This has been the accepted view for a long time but it does mean that the actual electors can feel as they are only considered at election time and then forgotten about.
2. You elect an MP as your representative to vote as YOU dictate. This means that they should check the views of their constituents on each vote - maybe even a mini referendum - which is probably impractical.
Not only that but they have to represent ALL constituents, not just the ones who voted for them. That makes life even more difficult. I'm not saying one way is right and the other wrong but it does show that democracy is messy to say the least. The Brexit vote was something like 52% to 48% so the 48% or nearly half the population have to have their views considered at some stage - unless the losing side gets ignored altogether. Maybe when everything goes online everyone can have a vote on everything (but I reckon it would probably lead to an even bigger mess!).
If the vote had gone the other way,trust me,they'd have had no trouble ignoring the losers.
Wed Feb 08, 2017 7:35 am
TrinityIHC wrote:
She knows far more about it than your man in the street and is not there to blindly vote for whatever is popular at the time.
She's very much on the Progress wing of the Labour Party (Blairite, red Tory, call them what you will) - when I spoke to her before the referendum and expressed my concern that the remain camp weren't addressing the leave-generated hysteria over immigration she said 'There is very little immigration in Wakefield, it's not an issue here'. Very focussed on national issues, locally - we're just here to vote her in.
Wed Feb 08, 2017 10:26 am
wakeyrule wrote:
She's very much on the Progress wing of the Labour Party (Blairite, red Tory, call them what you will) - when I spoke to her before the referendum and expressed my concern that the remain camp weren't addressing the leave-generated hysteria over immigration she said 'There is very little immigration in Wakefield, it's not an issue here'. Very focussed on national issues, locally - we're just here to vote her in.
It's called ostrich syndrome.
Wed Feb 08, 2017 11:11 am
The Avenger wrote:
Bullcrap!
Correct!
