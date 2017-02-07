Lets get philosophical for a minute. There are two schools of thought -



1. You elect an MP as your representative to vote as THEIR conscience dictates. This has been the accepted view for a long time but it does mean that the actual electors can feel as they are only considered at election time and then forgotten about.

2. You elect an MP as your representative to vote as YOU dictate. This means that they should check the views of their constituents on each vote - maybe even a mini referendum - which is probably impractical.



Not only that but they have to represent ALL constituents, not just the ones who voted for them. That makes life even more difficult. I'm not saying one way is right and the other wrong but it does show that democracy is messy to say the least. The Brexit vote was something like 52% to 48% so the 48% or nearly half the population have to have their views considered at some stage - unless the losing side gets ignored altogether. Maybe when everything goes online everyone can have a vote on everything (but I reckon it would probably lead to an even bigger mess!).