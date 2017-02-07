|
It's not just the Beeb either...even the fixture list on the right hand side of this page has Sheffield playing Toulouse at Belle Vue at 1500 hrs on Sunday (along with the BBC too, I might add
).
I believe they kick off at 17.30 hours, straight after our match ??
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!
Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:39 pm
bentleberry wrote:
I wouldn't expect miracles from the BBC when our own MP (Mary Creagh) sent an email out today referring to the help she's provided to 'Wakefield Wildcats' in trying to secure a community stadium
What's she saying about the community Stadium? What's she doing to help?
Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:44 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
What's she saying about the community Stadium? What's she doing to help?
She's decided on our behalf we don't need to move and will be fine at BV
TRINITY Wildcats.
Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:54 pm
Annoys me when people get uppity about the likes of Box, Creagh yet probably will vote Labour in the next local elections
Tue Feb 07, 2017 2:22 pm
Willzay wrote:
Annoys me when people get uppity about the likes of Box, Creagh yet probably will vote Labour in the next local elections
I think Creagh has really shot herself in the foot in a big way this time.
TRINITY Wildcats.
Tue Feb 07, 2017 4:07 pm
They don't make this type of mistake where their careers are concerned, the fact that she so blatantly middle finger saluted her constituents suggests she's already got her next job lined up.
Tue Feb 07, 2017 4:29 pm
The Avenger wrote:
They don't make this type of mistake where their careers are concerned, the fact that she so blatantly middle finger saluted her constituents suggests she's already got her next job lined up.
In the interest's of balance, what has the area's Tory MP Ms Jenkins) done to help with facilitating a new/ revamped ground ?
Tue Feb 07, 2017 4:47 pm
Both MPs have met with representatives of the Trust. Mary Creagh posted a question in the commons above us the planning process which helped clarify the role of WMDC and We are working with Andrea on something at present. We need their help at this time!
Tue Feb 07, 2017 7:23 pm
Don't know much about how helpful Andrea Jenkins has been. Suffice it say that pre election our letterbox was filled with promises on a daily basis, since then not a dicky bird either in writing, on TV or anywhere.
Tue Feb 07, 2017 7:25 pm
Trinity's new season just previewed on Calendar, and guess what, They actually stated that we'd ditched the Wildcats tag. One up on the good old Beeb there then.
