ollmatt wrote: If any of you had been at the q and a meeting with Craig and Gary before start of season you would know that loan players are paid by the club but DR players are paid by there contract club.Loan players last season proved very expensive for Cougars. What did they add?

That makes the whole DR/loan system even more of a joke IMO. In't good old daysyou got you players from the A team or signed a player. Seemed to work quite well.