Sun Feb 05, 2017 11:41 pm
CountyDurhamCougar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 18, 2011 9:56 am
Posts: 441
Location: Houghton le Spring, County Durham
Dewsbury supporters have been very unhappy today after the Rams were thrashed (and nilled to boot) at Rochdale. Apparently four of their own lads were dropped to make way for four Wakefield players who by all accounts, and to put it politely, didn't show a lot of interest in playing for Dewsbury. When you read this article from the Yorkshire Evening Post...

http://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/s ... -1-8362179

...it's easy to see why the Rams fans might be more than a little upset. It reads as though Chris Chester, the coach of another club, is picking their team for the benefit of his own.

Is there any wonder DR is so unpopular?

Is there any wonder DR is so unpopular?
We are from Keighley. We are NOT Bradfordians.

Re: More Dual Reg Nonsense

Mon Feb 06, 2017 12:29 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26048
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Dews has an injury crisis apparently.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: More Dual Reg Nonsense

Mon Feb 06, 2017 8:31 pm
this_cougar_outfit
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Oct 03, 2011 1:16 pm
Posts: 212
Duel reg clubs usually end up faring the worst I think. Apart from the year we were relegated 5th from bottom because the rule breakers had their -3 points penalty given back. But we we don't like mentioning that

Re: More Dual Reg Nonsense

Tue Feb 07, 2017 11:25 am
CountyDurhamCougar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 18, 2011 9:56 am
Posts: 441
Location: Houghton le Spring, County Durham
Bullseye wrote:
Dews has an injury crisis apparently.


The Dews supporters were saying their lads had been dropped to make way for the Wakefield players and gave names of Dewsbury lads who could (and should) have played.
We are from Keighley. We are NOT Bradfordians.

Re: More Dual Reg Nonsense

Sun Feb 12, 2017 9:19 am
Leaguefan
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 9703
Location: Cougarville
Dual registration is a mockery. That however has never stopped the RFL, SL and the clubs themselves from being terminally stupid in the past, present and future.
regards
and ENJOY your sport

Leaguefan

"The Public wants what the Public gets" - Paul Weller

Re: More Dual Reg Nonsense

Sun Feb 12, 2017 12:07 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6079
I admire clubs like Keighley who do not do Dual Reg , wait a minute , I may have got that wrong .

