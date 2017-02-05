Dewsbury supporters have been very unhappy today after the Rams were thrashed (and nilled to boot) at Rochdale. Apparently four of their own lads were dropped to make way for four Wakefield players who by all accounts, and to put it politely, didn't show a lot of interest in playing for Dewsbury. When you read this article from the Yorkshire Evening Post......it's easy to see why the Rams fans might be more than a little upset. It reads as though Chris Chester, the coach of another club, is picking their team for the benefit of his own.Is there any wonder DR is so unpopular?