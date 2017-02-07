WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Russ Macfarlane

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:48 pm
Terry Price's knee

Joined: Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:29 pm
Posts: 30
Blotto wrote:
bowlingboy wrote:
I will ask again is Damien Irvine involved?
Its better in my view to bring people in that have had nothing to do with failed incarnations of the Bulls,
Inc Duffy and Robbie Paul.
However bring in fresh thinking experienced managerial staff to take us forward.


I think Duffy must be a reincarnation of Rasputin, bloody hard to kill off! :wink:
Bulliac wrote:
bowlingboy wrote:
I will ask again is Damien Irvine involved?
Its better in my view to bring people in that have had nothing to do with failed incarnations of the Bulls,
Inc Duffy and Robbie Paul.
However bring in fresh thinking experienced managerial staff to take us forward.

I think there's a saying for that particular circumstance - something about "throwing the baby out with the bathwater", I think?

There are any number of good people involved with the failed club - even ones in fairly high positions. Somehow, I doubt very much that either of the two you mention really had any great input into how the financial side of the business was run. You can't really start from scratch, or at least, imo you're making it extremely hard for yourself if you do, and it's pointless when there is such rugby expertise already at hand.


I guess with all the turmoil at the club there had to be someone familiar with the "old" set up to assist setting up the "new". I must admit though I wasn't pleased to see Duffy swanning around outside the stand at the Keighley game in his club suit and tie. Whatever fate throws at the club he always appears to come up smelling of roses. I sincerely hope he's not on a big wage.

Re: Russ Macfarlane

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:53 pm
bowlingboy
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 433
Terry Price's knee wrote:
I guess with all the turmoil at the club there had to be someone familiar with the "old" set up to assist setting up the "new". I must admit though I wasn't pleased to see Duffy swanning around outside the stand at the Keighley game in his club suit and tie. Whatever fate throws at the club he always appears to come up smelling of roses. I sincerely hope he's not on a big wage.


Like a cock roach in a nuclear blast? Lol

Re: Russ Macfarlane

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:54 pm
Terry Price's knee

Joined: Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:29 pm
Posts: 30
bowlingboy wrote:
Like a cock roach in a nuclear blast? Lol

:lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: Spot on BB

Re: Russ Macfarlane

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 5:31 pm
ridlerbull
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1559
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
Russ is the new Laura Hutchinson. Just had a chat with him about player sponsorship for next year. Sounds pretty competent.
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.

Re: Russ Macfarlane

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 9:45 am
FLYING HANDBAG

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2016 10:50 pm
Posts: 14
bowlingboy wrote:
Like a cock roach in a nuclear blast? Lol

Duffy or Frank or what ever he wants to be known as needs to explain <potentially libellous statement deleted>
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  