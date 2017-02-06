|
Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:45 am
Frank Whitcombe wrote:
All part of the stealth takeover by Koukash!
Ah, you've been quiet since everything you told us when we went into Admin turned out to be total hogwash...
Mon Feb 06, 2017 3:17 pm
With all these new staff Does that mean Stuart Duffy will be surplus to requirements of the new regime?
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26024
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Depends who's temporary and who's permanent.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Tue Feb 07, 2017 9:46 am
Joined: Wed Dec 24, 2008 9:49 am
Posts: 943
FLYING HANDBAG wrote:
With all these new staff Does that mean Stuart Duffy will be surplus to requirements of the new regime?
I got one of the letters regarding claiming back for the season ticket from the credit card and that was signed by Stuart Duffy, General Manager, so he is involved in some capacity.
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 429
I will ask again is Damien Irvine involved?
Its better in my view to bring people in that have had nothing to do with failed incarnations of the Bulls,
Inc Duffy and Robbie Paul.
However bring in fresh thinking experienced managerial staff to take us forward.
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26024
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
If Irvine is involved permanently then I’d have expected him to be figuring prominently in press releases etc. If he is up at Odsal it may just be a temporary thing. I’d like to see him on board permanently as the club needs some fresh faces.
bowlingboy wrote:
I will ask again is Damien Irvine involved?
Its better in my view to bring people in that have had nothing to do with failed incarnations of the Bulls,
Inc Duffy and Robbie Paul.
However bring in fresh thinking experienced managerial staff to take us forward.
I think Duffy must be a reincarnation of Rasputin, bloody hard to kill off!
Tue Feb 07, 2017 11:44 am
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9071
Location: Bradbados
bowlingboy wrote:
I will ask again is Damien Irvine involved?
Its better in my view to bring people in that have had nothing to do with failed incarnations of the Bulls,
Inc Duffy and Robbie Paul.
However bring in fresh thinking experienced managerial staff to take us forward.
I think there's a saying for that particular circumstance - something about "throwing the baby out with the bathwater", I think?
There are any number of good people involved with the failed club - even ones in fairly high positions. Somehow, I doubt very much that either of the two you mention really had any great input into how the financial side of the business was run. You can't really start from scratch, or at least, imo you're making it extremely hard for yourself if you do, and it's pointless when there is such rugby expertise already at hand.
Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:45 pm
Joined: Tue Jun 02, 2015 9:41 am
Posts: 496
Location: Rossendale
paulwalker71 wrote:
Ah, you've been quiet since everything you told us when we went into Admin turned out to be total hogwash...
Frank has clearly licked his wounds and he doesn't deserve to be constantly reminded of that every time he posts!
