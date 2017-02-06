WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Russ Macfarlane

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:29 am
rugbyreddog
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3667
Location: Hornsea
Hey Frank, welcome back

Re: Russ Macfarlane

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:45 am
paulwalker71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2954
Location: Bradford
Frank Whitcombe wrote:
All part of the stealth takeover by Koukash! 8)


Ah, you've been quiet since everything you told us when we went into Admin turned out to be total hogwash...

Re: Russ Macfarlane

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 3:17 pm
FLYING HANDBAG

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2016 10:50 pm
Posts: 13
With all these new staff Does that mean Stuart Duffy will be surplus to requirements of the new regime?

Re: Russ Macfarlane

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 3:48 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26024
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Depends who's temporary and who's permanent.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Russ Macfarlane

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 9:46 am
childofthenorthern
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 24, 2008 9:49 am
Posts: 943
FLYING HANDBAG wrote:
With all these new staff Does that mean Stuart Duffy will be surplus to requirements of the new regime?


I got one of the letters regarding claiming back for the season ticket from the credit card and that was signed by Stuart Duffy, General Manager, so he is involved in some capacity.

Re: Russ Macfarlane

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 9:53 am
bowlingboy
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 429
I will ask again is Damien Irvine involved?
Its better in my view to bring people in that have had nothing to do with failed incarnations of the Bulls,
Inc Duffy and Robbie Paul.
However bring in fresh thinking experienced managerial staff to take us forward.

Re: Russ Macfarlane

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 9:58 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26024
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
If Irvine is involved permanently then I’d have expected him to be figuring prominently in press releases etc. If he is up at Odsal it may just be a temporary thing. I’d like to see him on board permanently as the club needs some fresh faces.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Russ Macfarlane

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 10:10 am
Blotto
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm
Posts: 3706
Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
bowlingboy wrote:
I will ask again is Damien Irvine involved?
Its better in my view to bring people in that have had nothing to do with failed incarnations of the Bulls,
Inc Duffy and Robbie Paul.
However bring in fresh thinking experienced managerial staff to take us forward.


I think Duffy must be a reincarnation of Rasputin, bloody hard to kill off! :wink:
The phrase politically correct is in itself politcally incorrect so should be rephrased politically stupid!

If you like old type radio comedy/ dramas etc listen to http://pumpkinfm.com/


Statistically speaking you have a better chance of getting dead the older you get!

Re: Russ Macfarlane

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 11:44 am
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9071
Location: Bradbados
bowlingboy wrote:
I will ask again is Damien Irvine involved?
Its better in my view to bring people in that have had nothing to do with failed incarnations of the Bulls,
Inc Duffy and Robbie Paul.
However bring in fresh thinking experienced managerial staff to take us forward.

I think there's a saying for that particular circumstance - something about "throwing the baby out with the bathwater", I think?

There are any number of good people involved with the failed club - even ones in fairly high positions. Somehow, I doubt very much that either of the two you mention really had any great input into how the financial side of the business was run. You can't really start from scratch, or at least, imo you're making it extremely hard for yourself if you do, and it's pointless when there is such rugby expertise already at hand.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Russ Macfarlane

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:45 pm
DrFeelgood
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 02, 2015 9:41 am
Posts: 496
Location: Rossendale
paulwalker71 wrote:
Ah, you've been quiet since everything you told us when we went into Admin turned out to be total hogwash...


Frank has clearly licked his wounds and he doesn't deserve to be constantly reminded of that every time he posts!
"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger
