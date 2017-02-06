bowlingboy wrote: I will ask again is Damien Irvine involved?

Its better in my view to bring people in that have had nothing to do with failed incarnations of the Bulls,

Inc Duffy and Robbie Paul.

However bring in fresh thinking experienced managerial staff to take us forward.

I think there's a saying for that particular circumstance - something about "throwing the baby out with the bathwater", I think?There are any number of good people involved with the failed club - even ones in fairly high positions. Somehow, I doubt very much that either of the two you mention really had any great input into how the financial side of the business was run. You can't really start from scratch, or at least, imo you're making it extremely hard for yourself if you do, and it's pointless when there is such rugby expertise already at hand.