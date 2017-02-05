Re: HUGE Annoucement
Tue Jan 31, 2017 1:00 am
Is there any truth in this? Damian Irvine now at the club as a consultant also players performance guy Russell Mcfarlane from Salford now at club along with another former Salford employee Martin Vickers Maybe this could be the huge announcements that where touted
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bar par, bishops finger, Blotto, coco the fullback, feebleweasel, FLYING HANDBAG, HiramC, newgroundb4wakey, Nothus, PopTart, ridlerbull, St. Enoch, WF Rhino, Yahoo [Bot] and 210 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|