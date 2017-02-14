Trojan Horse wrote:

Found the quote button lol. This helpsI haven't checked penalty count so you may be right and I can't really answer that without going through the game again. I'm not disagreeing with what your saying. I'm saying the same things, it was a good game well worth the money. The players will recover and I'm still as positive as I was before the game. Think we have the squad to get between 6-8th and fingers crossed we can do it.Btw can you leave Ellis out of the team next time.Good luck with your season. Should be set for a good one again.