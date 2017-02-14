WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 9:19 am
Armavinit
Trojan Horse wrote:
Found the quote button lol. This helps :).

I haven't checked penalty count so you may be right and I can't really answer that without going through the game again. I'm not disagreeing with what your saying. I'm saying the same things, it was a good game well worth the money. The players will recover and I'm still as positive as I was before the game. Think we have the squad to get between 6-8th and fingers crossed we can do it.

Btw can you leave Ellis out of the team next time.

Good luck with your season. Should be set for a good one again.

I like Wakey and fans, the bitter rivalry between you and Whinos fans can be compared to the sometimes cruel humour of Fc and Dobbins supporters. Onwards and upwards, to Trinity and beyond.

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 10:38 am
EGP 1 match ban for Kelly confirmed.

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:05 am
Dave K.
ccs wrote:
EGP 1 match ban for Kelly confirmed.


Thinking positive I'm looking forward to seeing what Connor can do at 6

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:41 am
PopTart
For what it is worth, I thought it was a good game in poor conditions.
For the Hull crowd to be so big on a day like that speaks volumes. Good for you guys (and for our bank balance :) )

I do think the Kelly/Ashurst tackle was significant to us, but that is how it goes. We had our chances to win and didn't quite take them but most will come away happy that we were disappointed to lose, when we could have been getting a tonking in other seasons.

Good luck for the rest of the season.
Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 12:55 pm
the artist
Dave K. wrote:
Thinking positive I'm looking forward to seeing what Connor can do at 6


would be nice but he could also put carlos to 6 and fonua to centre, bringing in michaels as per last season
Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 1:40 pm
Irregular Hoops
Agree with Dave K, the positive thing is that Connor will be given an opportunity in his favoured position. He'll be chomping at the bit to do well.
Also means least disruption to the side, and gives him 10 days to acclimatise to the role in training.
