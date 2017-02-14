Trojan Horse wrote:
Found the quote button lol. This helps .
I haven't checked penalty count so you may be right and I can't really answer that without going through the game again. I'm not disagreeing with what your saying. I'm saying the same things, it was a good game well worth the money. The players will recover and I'm still as positive as I was before the game. Think we have the squad to get between 6-8th and fingers crossed we can do it.
Btw can you leave Ellis out of the team next time.
Good luck with your season. Should be set for a good one again.
I haven't checked penalty count so you may be right and I can't really answer that without going through the game again. I'm not disagreeing with what your saying. I'm saying the same things, it was a good game well worth the money. The players will recover and I'm still as positive as I was before the game. Think we have the squad to get between 6-8th and fingers crossed we can do it.
Btw can you leave Ellis out of the team next time.
Good luck with your season. Should be set for a good one again.
I like Wakey and fans, the bitter rivalry between you and Whinos fans can be compared to the sometimes cruel humour of Fc and Dobbins supporters. Onwards and upwards, to Trinity and beyond.