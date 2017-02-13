Trojan Horse wrote: The Grix try he got down first time. Wakey highlights (camera behind sticks) show this. Radford was very wrong there.



Kelly basically knocked adhurst out with an arm to the face (in front of the ref) causing him to lose the ball and go off with bad concussion. Ref allowed play on and hull got a penalty. That was a shocking miss from the ref only metres from it. There's a slow motion highlights showing first contact square with Ashursts face. This is not up for debate and led to the winning try.



It's all over and fair do's both teams earned something from that but to lose off the back of a player being concussed with a head shot is pretty bitter pill to swallow. Along with the questionable offsides for your last try. One of which was stood in front of bjb waiting for the kick almost as soon as snyd kicked it.



I don't begrudge hull the win at all btw. Whoever won it was hard earned. The decisive try coming from not a small but a massive referee error in front of his face is a bit of a bitter pill to swallow that's all and is just the wakey luck.



I don't like to see this creeping in at the ptb either and hopefully it's stamped out.



Probably a good tough game which will put both teams on a good track for the coming games.

And it continues, how do you know that Kelly high tackle cost you the game, there was 15 mins left, anything could have happened, unless you can see into the future, grix elbowed Griffin in front of the touch judge, Wakey got the pen, this along with a few other dubious calls, but you weren't good to to take advantage, you could have still stopped the try.The moaning and bias from you and fans is laughable, the latest are Kelly was offside all game and every ( yes every) tackle he did was head high.You need to except it and move on that you lost fair and square and wasn't quite good enough on the day, you should do well this year and on another day you might have won, if you had been a bit smarter.