Dave K. wrote:

To be honest I'm surprised Washbrook, Houghton and the rest of the team weren't called up, your fans seemed ok after the match, but since then you have become right moaners, it seems all our points came from ref errors, players punching Wakey players, only Hull milking penalties and blatant cheating, Wakey playing champagne rugby while Hull just played one man rugby.



The ref made mistakes for both sides but we were just a bit better or smarter to take advantage, no mention of Grix elbow, very dodgy try and Finn doing what Houghton did (but that doesn't count as it wasn't in front of the sticks)



I hope Ashurst is ok and I'm sure Kelly will get some punishment, but you fans are quickly becoming the most biased in the game.



Maybe it's the poor view from the ground.