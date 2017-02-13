|
Joined: Wed Jul 10, 2002 1:30 pm
Posts: 2239
Location: Kingston upon Hull F.C.
Connor won't let us down at half back if called upon
Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:56 pm
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17065
Location: Back in Hull.
That's the obvious move, other option is to play Carlos there, Fonua Centre and bring back Michaels, but I'd go for Connor at 6.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:00 pm
Joined: Wed Jul 10, 2002 1:30 pm
Posts: 2239
Location: Kingston upon Hull F.C.
He's a natural ball player with a bit of mongrel in him.
Kelly would be a miss, but being able to bring someone like Connor in is a massive plus.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:27 pm
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10007
Dave K. wrote:
To be honest I'm surprised Washbrook, Houghton and the rest of the team weren't called up, your fans seemed ok after the match, but since then you have become right moaners, it seems all our points came from ref errors, players punching Wakey players, only Hull milking penalties and blatant cheating, Wakey playing champagne rugby while Hull just played one man rugby.
The ref made mistakes for both sides but we were just a bit better or smarter to take advantage, no mention of Grix elbow, very dodgy try and Finn doing what Houghton did (but that doesn't count as it wasn't in front of the sticks)
I hope Ashurst is ok and I'm sure Kelly will get some punishment, but you fans are quickly becoming the most biased in the game.
Maybe it's the poor view from the ground.
Seems to be a re-accuring thing each season when we beat them. We were cheating/offside/best team lost/hard done too
Last year when leaving a Wakey fan said four of our tries shouldn't have been allowed in the regular round match lol
Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:28 pm
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1311
Dave K. wrote:
That's the obvious move, other option is to play Carlos there, Fonua Centre and bring back Michaels, but I'd go for Connor at 6.
No leave Carlos at centre.Didnt see a lot of him in attack at Wakefield but his defence alongside Kelly and workrate was immense.
Having now watched the full match replay we looked fit,were composed all match apart from a couple of penalties and great goal line defence.
Wakefield will turn a few teams over at home this season.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:40 pm
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17065
Location: Back in Hull.
bonaire wrote:
No leave Carlos at centre.Didnt see a lot of him in attack at Wakefield but his defence alongside Kelly and workrate was immense.
Having now watched the full match replay we looked fit,were composed all match apart from a couple of penalties and great goal line defence.
Wakefield will turn a few teams over at home this season.
I think that's the best option and agree about Wakey, they are a good side, who will beat a lot of the top sides especially at home, recruited really well.
