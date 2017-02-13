WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield v Hull FC

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Wakefield v Hull FC

 
Post a reply

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 3:48 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1310
Armavinit wrote:
A lorry driver "being involved in multiple 20-30 mph crashes" will have a shorter career than a rugby player lol :lol: seriously though your right, his post was LUDICROUS!!!!!


Dont think you have read and digested Knockers post correctly.

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 3:56 pm
Faithful One User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2008 5:05 pm
Posts: 1549
Location: Top of the East Stand
bonaire wrote:
The bench impact was a point i was trying to make given the expected conditions at Wakefield
Great that we won the game but as you say the bench impact was disappointing and i think Masi or Fash should have been given a run.


I thought the rotation worked quite well. Bringing Ellis, Manu and Watts back on for the last 20 did the trick as the impact was clear. Also, having Connor there meant he could jump into cover Shaul without shuffling anyone else around. Worked pretty well, but will be even better with Bowden replacing Thompson IMO if the same is required.

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 4:02 pm
swissfan Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2005 9:55 pm
Posts: 43
Location: bern , switzerland
full game on fctv since this morning .. real treat !. its a good win when you look at pitch and playing conditions. also players lost respect for ref -all having a go in last 15 mins. he missed a lot of forward passes on all wakefields attacking /scoring plays. bet the pitch is nearly a write off now after the double header on it !. proper game possible on a decent pitch coming up v cats... real test with 15 k crowd.

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 4:57 pm
Karen User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 9969
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
Mrs Barista wrote:
Belting 40/20 from Sneyd as well.

It was more a 30/10 wasn't it? Fabulous kick!!

The most pleasing thing for me was our game management. Last season it was well known that we struggled in wet conditions whereas yesterday we were patient, took the points on offer and ground out a very tough but welcome win. Kelly is a tough little cookie and made some really hard tackles and well, Ellis needs cloning because he's simply immense...I was all hot and bothered when he was warming up to go back on in the second half :oops: :DROOL:

I think Radders is bob on in his summarisation of Sneyd. He's maturing into a very smart player and I think we're going to get some excellent play from him this season now he's got the creativity of Kelly alongside him.

I'll also be 'man' enough to admit I though it was a mistake to have Connor on the bench considering the weather, but in Radders we trust and he obviously knew that Shaul was having twinges in the hamstring and that the extra back on the bench was needed.

Wish Catalan was this Thursday!!!
:DAISY: Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008 :DAISY:
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 6:30 pm
Trojan Horse Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Nov 03, 2004 5:56 pm
Posts: 2780
Kelly been charged for the high tackle directly before got turned over and hull got penalty taking them downfield for their try to win.

Shame the ref missed it and as it transpires it ended up being a big miss by the ref with hull scoring off the next set.

Think Ashurst was in a bad way by sounds of it. Hopefully he's alright, very underrated. But if luck going your way that.

Enjoyed the game though, two forwards going at it all game.
Top six 2005 - Trinity.

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 6:33 pm
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10003
Trojan Horse wrote:
Kelly been charged for the high tackle directly before got turned over and hull got penalty taking them downfield for their try to win.

Shame the ref missed it and as it transpires it ended up being a big miss by the ref with hull scoring off the next set.

Think Ashurst was in a bad way by sounds of it. Hopefully he's alright, very underrated. But if luck going your way that.

Enjoyed the game though, two forwards going at it all game.



shame the ref and touch judge missed a clear forward pass in the build up to your try, but hey ho, all evens itself out doesnt it?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bombed Out, ComeOnYouUll, Faithful One, Greavsie, itsonlyme, knockersbumpMKII, Tinkerman23, tommyfinn, Touchliner and 329 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,518,9321,82875,7544,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  