Mrs Barista wrote: Belting 40/20 from Sneyd as well.

It was more a 30/10 wasn't it? Fabulous kick!!The most pleasing thing for me was our game management. Last season it was well known that we struggled in wet conditions whereas yesterday we were patient, took the points on offer and ground out a very tough but welcome win. Kelly is a tough little cookie and made some really hard tackles and well, Ellis needs cloning because he's simply immense...I was all hot and bothered when he was warming up to go back on in the second halfI think Radders is bob on in his summarisation of Sneyd. He's maturing into a very smart player and I think we're going to get some excellent play from him this season now he's got the creativity of Kelly alongside him.I'll also be 'man' enough to admit I though it was a mistake to have Connor on the bench considering the weather, but in Radders we trust and he obviously knew that Shaul was having twinges in the hamstring and that the extra back on the bench was needed.Wish Catalan was this Thursday!!!