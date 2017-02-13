Soul Boy wrote: Conditions were awful and I thought we handled the conditions a little bit better. The decisions to go for goal on 3 occasions in the first half was good game management by us. Thought Sneyd was patient with his kicking game and we didn't panic too much when the clock was ticking down. Kelly got a lot of traffic thrown at him and handled it very well. Agree that when Ellis, Manu and Watts went off we looked a lot weaker. Taylor played well and put in a big shift. Happy to have the 2 points on the board and winning start to the season.

Leeds had 3 kickable chances from penalties against Saints and turned them down, yes you never know if they might have kicked them and how those kicks in turn effect the game from thereon in (even after the first kick0 but there's a very good chance they could have won the game if they had taken the chances.Making those smart choices in those weather conditions ultimately was the difference between winning and losing.