knockersbumpMKII wrote:
So you're comparing a rugby player possibly playing 80 minutes, being involved in multiple 20-30mph crashes to say going into the office or working in a factory or driving a lorry, have you lost all leave of your senses?
They are totally not comparable!
A lorry driver "being involved in multiple 20-30 mph crashes" will have a shorter career than a rugby player lol
seriously though your right, his post was LUDICROUS!!!!!
Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:38 am
Conditions were awful and I thought we handled the conditions a little bit better. The decisions to go for goal on 3 occasions in the first half was good game management by us. Thought Sneyd was patient with his kicking game and we didn't panic too much when the clock was ticking down. Kelly got a lot of traffic thrown at him and handled it very well. Agree that when Ellis, Manu and Watts went off we looked a lot weaker. Taylor played well and put in a big shift. Happy to have the 2 points on the board and winning start to the season.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:54 am
Armavinit wrote:
A lorry driver "being involved in multiple 20-30 mph crashes" will have a shorter career than a rugby player lol
seriously though your right, his post was LUDICROUS!!!!!
Fully agree with Bumpy & Runninglate on this one. From personal experience, after playing on a Saturday afternoon my body will be in the most pain on the Monday 2 days afterwards. 3 days simply isn't enough time to recover and prepare properly between games.
PCollinson is an interesting new poster.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:31 am
Soul Boy wrote:
Leeds had 3 kickable chances from penalties against Saints and turned them down, yes you never know if they might have kicked them and how those kicks in turn effect the game from thereon in (even after the first kick0 but there's a very good chance they could have won the game if they had taken the chances.
Making those smart choices in those weather conditions ultimately was the difference between winning and losing.
