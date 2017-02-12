PCollinson1990 wrote: Look at what the poor lambs get paid... the hardship must be terrible.



It's a job, nobody holds a gun to their head.

Really really really dumb comments..It's probably the toughest team sports game in the world. They unless the very top end don't earn much at all if you weigh up the get about 10 years of earning potentialI lived with a player few yrs back who was playing 1st grade whilst still on his youth contract. Less than 20 k. Missed his 18th. Missed family weddings. Missed most his mates and family bday nights out for games and training. Used to force feed himself to get the size on required and get in bed as a youngster at 8 o clock every nightThen end of the yr whilst back in reserve grade got snapped back in a tackle and had to have 2 operations on 1 ankle and 1 on the other knee.Could get around for about 6 weeks and had to live downstairsThen come the next season he was ready after slogging himself to fitness. Played the yr still on peanuts he injured his other ankle and required surgery on that. He was 20 and had 3 oppertainsA story like loads of players. Who'll be limping and hobbling around in their retirement years. Many of whom at 30 odd will have to find real world jobs for the 1st time as all they'll have done is rugby because a lot/most will not have earned remotely enough to retireSo yeah its just like driving a lorryjesus