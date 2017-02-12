|
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24214
Location: West Yorkshire
|
Plum Bob wrote:
Radfords comments, "I'm really, really pleased with how disciplined we were and stuck to what we were doing"
"One of Marc Sneyd's temptations is to chase the game and overplay but I thought he was patient and that's a really good sign for us."
Fair summation and comment about Sneyd, shows a mature coach who knows what he's about. Nice to see and answers last years naysayers.
Belting 40/20 from Sneyd as well.
|
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:02 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2010 4:53 pm
Posts: 571
|
number 6 wrote:
this was raised a couple of seasons ago when fc finished in the bottom 4 in 2013, Pearson asked to move the game to the free weekend of the WCS games but was denied by the RFL as they didnt want any games to clash hoping fans would attend or watch at home!
Aye, but Leeds weren't one of the teams having to squeeze in an extra fixture then.
|
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:14 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3492
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
|
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Yeah, employees working consecutive days, nobody else is expected to do it. Hell, lorry drivers go 101 miles and then get a week off...
So you're comparing a rugby player possibly playing 80 minutes, being involved in multiple 20-30mph crashes to say going into the office or working in a factory or driving a lorry, have you lost all leave of your senses?
They are totally not comparable!
Last edited by knockersbumpMKII
on Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:42 pm, edited 1 time in total.
|
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:41 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2016 6:23 pm
Posts: 67
|
I'm not going to get into a slanging match, despite the conditions I enjoyed the game just as I enjoyed the game at Belle Vue last year. The game could've gone either way & the penalties in question needs sorting out before it really takes over the game, Christ once Wigan cottons on it will be every play the ball!
Great travelling support from Hull as usual & much needed cash into the Wakey coffers, thanks!
|
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 11:53 pm
|
Joined:
Mon Sep 04, 2006 11:39 amPosts:
5420Location:
Hull
|
Pleased overall nothing spectacular but showed enough game management to win the game. Never going to be pretty in these conditions, a win is a win. In simular conditions last couple of seasons we have being on the wrong side of the result so that shows an improvement.
Ellis is unreal hope he can go around again, just an utter freak. Was impressed with Mini and Kelly too.
|
Twitter : @TheResidentPete
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 4:45 am
|
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 39
|
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
So you're comparing a rugby player possibly playing 80 minutes, being involved in multiple 20-30mph crashes to say going into the office or working in a factory or driving a lorry, have you lost all leave of your senses?
They are totally not comparable!
Look at what the poor lambs get paid... the hardship must be terrible.
It's a job, nobody holds a gun to their head.
|
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 5:18 am
|
Joined: Sat Mar 01, 2014 8:18 am
Posts: 215
|
Well worth the trip down from Scotland for the game. Fantastic weather!!!! ( compared to what we have) The return trip didn't seem to take six hours because we talked about the game most if the way. Ellis is unreal. The whole pack was good. Manu is brutal. Still not sure about Green or Thompson. Carlos showed he's a much better centre than stand off. Connor is a bigger lad than he looks on TV. I thought the differerence between him and Shaul was he went straight into the line in attack as an extra pivot. He seems to like to be in the thick of it. Good call to bring him off the bench. One more big nasty prop should do the trick. Perhaps Matongo is the answer.
As for the crowd .............. You don't realise how much you miss the humour till you're right back amongst it although the quote to Huby about Ferres and his curtains was way over the top. Fafita took it well. He'd do well coming off our bench. All in all a great day. Bring on Catalans I say .
|
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 6:42 am
|
Uppo58
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon May 16, 2011 4:30 pm
Posts: 393
|
Irregular Hoops wrote:
Think Radford is looking long term season wise. Playing under23s in the friendlies will serve us well when injuries inevitably bite.
Think we are under cooked slightly, but I imagine that's because we ran out of steam last year. Think the focus will be on how we finish the season, not how we start it.
Yep
|
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:02 am
|
Offy
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Thu Jan 21, 2010 9:51 am
Posts: 711
Location: Hull...West Side
|
cant complain. any win at this time of the season is a good win for me.
defence seemed pretty good, only conceded one try (which to me looked touch and go, wouldve been interesting to see a video call on that)
sneyd and kellys kicking game looked good.
same stand out players ellis and houghton. think fonua should be back on centre though 'toforafiver' out and bring stevie back in.
all round, 2 points in horrendous conditions. against a wakey team, that i think will go well this season.
big pat on the back for all the players and supporters
|
HULL F.C
It's in my blood, It's in my heart
OLD FAITHFUL, WE'VE GONE AND WON AT WEMBLEY
Offy The Armchair Supporter
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:53 am
|
Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1723
Location: East stand!
|
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Look at what the poor lambs get paid... the hardship must be terrible.
It's a job, nobody holds a gun to their head.
Really really really dumb comments..
It's probably the toughest team sports game in the world. They unless the very top end don't earn much at all if you weigh up the get about 10 years of earning potential
I lived with a player few yrs back who was playing 1st grade whilst still on his youth contract. Less than 20 k. Missed his 18th. Missed family weddings. Missed most his mates and family bday nights out for games and training. Used to force feed himself to get the size on required and get in bed as a youngster at 8 o clock every night
Then end of the yr whilst back in reserve grade got snapped back in a tackle and had to have 2 operations on 1 ankle and 1 on the other knee.
Could get around for about 6 weeks and had to live downstairs
Then come the next season he was ready after slogging himself to fitness. Played the yr still on peanuts he injured his other ankle and required surgery on that. He was 20 and had 3 oppertains
A story like loads of players. Who'll be limping and hobbling around in their retirement years. Many of whom at 30 odd will have to find real world jobs for the 1st time as all they'll have done is rugby because a lot/most will not have earned remotely enough to retire
So yeah its just like driving a lorry
jesus
|
"never looking back,always looking forward"
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, airliebird,runninglate!, Ashton Bears, Carisma HFC, ComeOnYouUll, davey37, FrEaK-HullFC, Greavsie, Jake the Peg, Offy, The Sensible One, themightynortherner, vitch and 214 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|