Well worth the trip down from Scotland for the game. Fantastic weather!!!! ( compared to what we have) The return trip didn't seem to take six hours because we talked about the game most if the way. Ellis is unreal. The whole pack was good. Manu is brutal. Still not sure about Green or Thompson. Carlos showed he's a much better centre than stand off. Connor is a bigger lad than he looks on TV. I thought the differerence between him and Shaul was he went straight into the line in attack as an extra pivot. He seems to like to be in the thick of it. Good call to bring him off the bench. One more big nasty prop should do the trick. Perhaps Matongo is the answer.

As for the crowd .............. You don't realise how much you miss the humour till you're right back amongst it although the quote to Huby about Ferres and his curtains was way over the top. Fafita took it well. He'd do well coming off our bench. All in all a great day. Bring on Catalans I say .