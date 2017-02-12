WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 9:42 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24214
Location: West Yorkshire
Plum Bob wrote:
Radfords comments, "I'm really, really pleased with how disciplined we were and stuck to what we were doing"

"One of Marc Sneyd's temptations is to chase the game and overplay but I thought he was patient and that's a really good sign for us."

Fair summation and comment about Sneyd, shows a mature coach who knows what he's about. Nice to see and answers last years naysayers.


Belting 40/20 from Sneyd as well.
Image

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:02 pm
Erik the not red
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2010 4:53 pm
Posts: 571
number 6 wrote:
this was raised a couple of seasons ago when fc finished in the bottom 4 in 2013, Pearson asked to move the game to the free weekend of the WCS games but was denied by the RFL as they didnt want any games to clash hoping fans would attend or watch at home! :CRAZY:


Aye, but Leeds weren't one of the teams having to squeeze in an extra fixture then.

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:14 pm
knockersbumpMKII
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3491
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Yeah, employees working consecutive days, nobody else is expected to do it. Hell, lorry drivers go 101 miles and then get a week off...

So you're comparing a rugby player possibly playing 80 minutes, being involved in multiple 20-30mph crashes to say going into the office or working in a factory or driving a lorry, have you lost all leave of your senses?
They are totally not comparable!
Last edited by knockersbumpMKII on Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:42 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:41 pm
Lockers700

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2016 6:23 pm
Posts: 67
I'm not going to get into a slanging match, despite the conditions I enjoyed the game just as I enjoyed the game at Belle Vue last year. The game could've gone either way & the penalties in question needs sorting out before it really takes over the game, Christ once Wigan cottons on it will be every play the ball!

Great travelling support from Hull as usual & much needed cash into the Wakey coffers, thanks!

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 11:53 pm
pmarrow
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Sep 04, 2006 11:39 am
Posts: 5420
Location: Hull
Pleased overall nothing spectacular but showed enough game management to win the game. Never going to be pretty in these conditions, a win is a win. In simular conditions last couple of seasons we have being on the wrong side of the result so that shows an improvement.

Ellis is unreal hope he can go around again, just an utter freak. Was impressed with Mini and Kelly too.
Twitter : @TheResidentPete
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  