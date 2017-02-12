Plum Bob wrote:
Radfords comments, "I'm really, really pleased with how disciplined we were and stuck to what we were doing"
"One of Marc Sneyd's temptations is to chase the game and overplay but I thought he was patient and that's a really good sign for us."
Fair summation and comment about Sneyd, shows a mature coach who knows what he's about. Nice to see and answers last years naysayers.
Belting 40/20 from Sneyd as well.