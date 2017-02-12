WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 8:28 pm
supersuperfc wrote:
Could be a blessing having next week off. Blow off the cobwebs then two weeks to recover/get rid of any sore joints. Hopefully the weather will have improved too!!

Yes and no, it can stunt progress a little, having the week off this early in the season does in some way match Sebasteeno's comment about it being the last game of the pre season friendlies.
That extra week off works for all teams though so I'm not sure it benefits us anymore than it does others, particularly if your next opponents have a central player that was injured and now comes back into the fold because of that extra week. All swings and roundabouts and you take it as it is.
Catalans is going to be a really tough game, we can just hope that we come out firing all cyclinders from minute one. I can't get down but I'm sure the atmosphere will be cracking.

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 8:38 pm
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Yes and no, it can stunt progress a little, having the week off this early in the season does in some way match Sebasteeno's comment about it being the last game of the pre season friendlies.
That extra week off works for all teams though so I'm not sure it benefits us anymore than it does others, particularly if your next opponents have a central player that was injured and now comes back into the fold because of that extra week. All swings and roundabouts and you take it as it is.
Catalans is going to be a really tough game, we can just hope that we come out firing all cyclinders from minute one. I can't get down but I'm sure the atmosphere will be cracking.



There are some extended highlights on the Catalan website of the Warrington game.
Catalan look good on the day.

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 8:41 pm
6 teams not playing next weekend, now considering we have two weekends which involve 2 games, it's hard to believe the fixtures couldn't have been arranged for us to have a game next weekend and then only play one game, for the May double header.

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 8:52 pm
Dave K. wrote:
6 teams not playing next weekend, now considering we have two weekends which involve 2 games, it's hard to believe the fixtures couldn't have been arranged for us to have a game next weekend and then only play one game, for the May double header.

This is the RFL we're talking about, I mean, who in their right mind asks participants of a brutal sport to go again effectively less than 72 hours later? Player welfare is put at stake in exchange for money/viewing figures.

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 8:58 pm
Dave K. wrote:
6 teams not playing next weekend, now considering we have two weekends which involve 2 games, it's hard to believe the fixtures couldn't have been arranged for us to have a game next weekend and then only play one game, for the May double header.




this was raised a couple of seasons ago when fc finished in the bottom 4 in 2013, Pearson asked to move the game to the free weekend of the WCS games but was denied by the RFL as they didnt want any games to clash hoping fans would attend or watch at home! :CRAZY:

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 9:14 pm
Radfords comments, "I'm really, really pleased with how disciplined we were and stuck to what we were doing"

"One of Marc Sneyd's temptations is to chase the game and overplay but I thought he was patient and that's a really good sign for us."

Fair summation and comment about Sneyd, shows a mature coach who knows what he's about. Nice to see and answers last years naysayers.

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 9:17 pm
Great to get off to a winning start in atrocious conditions.

Defence looked as good as ever, scramble defence was particularly good. Special mention to Ellis, Manu, CT & Kelly in that regard, they threw a lot at our right side and they stood up to every bit of it.

Considering the conditions we were excellent in regards to unforced errors, only 3?? Knock ons all game and one of those was from a high bomb. We did however allow Wakey far too many 'free' metres by giving silly penalties away, especially coming out of their own end in the 2nd half.

Think we've got a star in Josh Griffin.

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 9:26 pm
Good to get off to a win in horrible conditions and a game we could easily have lost. We're still misfiring a bot in attack but hopefully that will improve as the grounds dry up. kelly will definitely add something to our attack and we need to find a way of cloning eliis' DNA onto a 23 year old 2nd rower. He's a machine

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 9:28 pm
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
This is the RFL we're talking about, I mean, who in their right mind asks participants of a brutal sport to go again effectively less than 72 hours later? Player welfare is put at stake in exchange for money/viewing figures.

Yeah, employees working consecutive days, nobody else is expected to do it. Hell, lorry drivers go 101 miles and then get a week off...
