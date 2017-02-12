supersuperfc wrote: Could be a blessing having next week off. Blow off the cobwebs then two weeks to recover/get rid of any sore joints. Hopefully the weather will have improved too!!

Yes and no, it can stunt progress a little, having the week off this early in the season does in some way match Sebasteeno's comment about it being the last game of the pre season friendlies.That extra week off works for all teams though so I'm not sure it benefits us anymore than it does others, particularly if your next opponents have a central player that was injured and now comes back into the fold because of that extra week. All swings and roundabouts and you take it as it is.Catalans is going to be a really tough game, we can just hope that we come out firing all cyclinders from minute one. I can't get down but I'm sure the atmosphere will be cracking.