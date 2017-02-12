|
hopefully add a few more on for game against cats, they looked a handful against wires, lets get the KC rocking
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:03 pm
Wildthing wrote:
Good old fashioned game of RL that could have gone either way, despite losing I'm happy with our performance.
Great FC support as always, best of luck for the rest of the season (apart from when you play us again)
Best of luck to you too, hard fought game that could have gone either way.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:10 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
Had it not been for Talanoa you may well have won. Close game that both coaches will have taken plenty from despite the dire conditions. Fifita a right handful!
ball looked to be on the line as talanoa flicked it out of play
Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:10 pm
supersuperfc wrote:
why would I block you? You haven't been offensive or angered me in any way, I just don't agree with what you're trying to achieve. If we all blocked everyone who disagreed with us, this forum would be dead.
Bringing up old posts to mock people who gave honest opinions or predictions, is unfair and could make posters think twice before posting, which isn't fair.
Well said! I don't understand this "if you don't like it..." confrontational attitude. Why anyone would want to only speak to like minded people is beyond me; surely the point of being on a forum is to discuss & debate with all, not just those who see it how you do.
"Stand by me as I stand by you, be brave and dare to dream".
Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:11 pm
supersuperfc wrote:
why would I block you? You haven't been offensive or angered me in any way, I just don't agree with what you're trying to achieve. If we all blocked everyone who disagreed with us, this forum would be dead.
Bringing up old posts to mock people who gave honest opinions or predictions, is unfair and could make posters think twice before posting, which isn't fair.
That's true for most posters but to post the same point again and again insisting that you are right and the coach/club are wrong is not only boring but it means you should expect to be reminded when it turns out you were wrong.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:20 pm
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
That's true for most posters but to post the same point again and again insisting that you are right and the coach/club are wrong is not only boring but it means you should expect to be reminded when it turns out you were wrong.
If you find it boring you could have taken your own advice, and blocked him.
Anyhow, two points from the first game is mission accomplished. A big well done to all the fans from both sides who turned out in truly awful conditions
Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:43 pm
Haven't heard any of the game so I'll just have to watch it on FC live but sounds like weather conditions were atrocious & can often be a leveller.
First run out and in those conditions all you really want is a W in the column and no injuries, just hope Shaul is okay.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:53 pm
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Haven't heard any of the game so I'll just have to watch it on FC live but sounds like weather conditions were atrocious & can often be a leveller.
First run out and in those conditions all you really want is a W in the column and no injuries, just hope Shaul is okay.
Could be a blessing having next week off. Blow off the cobwebs then two weeks to recover/get rid of any sore joints. Hopefully the weather will have improved too!!
Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, Airlie1984, bonaire, Cardiff_05, ComeOnYouUll, DABHAND, Dave K., Father Ted, FC-Steward, FoD FC Army, Google Adsense [Bot], Greavsie, Hessle Roader, Jake the Peg, jeffers, jools, knockersbumpMKII, Marcus's Bicycle, Meanmachine72, Mike1970, PCollinson1990, PerryM, supersuperfc, swissfan, The Sensible One, the wall, themightynortherner, threepennystander, Tinkerman23, Touchliner, UllFC and 490 guests
