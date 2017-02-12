supersuperfc wrote: why would I block you? You haven't been offensive or angered me in any way, I just don't agree with what you're trying to achieve. If we all blocked everyone who disagreed with us, this forum would be dead.

Bringing up old posts to mock people who gave honest opinions or predictions, is unfair and could make posters think twice before posting, which isn't fair.

Well said! I don't understand this "if you don't like it..." confrontational attitude. Why anyone would want to only speak to like minded people is beyond me; surely the point of being on a forum is to discuss & debate with all, not just those who see it how you do.