bonaire wrote:
I agree dont see the point of Connor on the bench
If Ellis doesnt make it Think he will go with Thompson and as you say Turgut or Hadley on the bench
bonaire wrote:
Dont see the point of Connor on the bench although it seems to me Radford is trying hard to find a spot for him
bonaire wrote:
Just dont get this love affair with Connor.For me he should just take the place of Naughton as a stand in for full back centre or wing.The only advantage he has is that he can play half back.
Crazy to even contemplate Connor on the bench at Wakefield against a team with a large forward pack.
I have previously said we are short of a super League quality prop and our bench at Wakefield looks to be light.
bonaire wrote:
Radford seems desperate to have Connor involved.
Dont understand why we need Connor on the bench when we are up against a big pack at Wakefield a heavy pitch and rain is forecast so not a day for open rugby.
bonaire wrote:
Talk of using Connor off the bench in a game like this is ludicrous.
Going into this match given the expected conditions with a bench of Green,Thompson,Washbrook and hopefully Turgut is still lightweight.
bonaire wrote:
Therefore to want Connor on the bench at the expense of a forward against a very big pack,heavy pitch and heavy rain expected is ludicrous.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:00 pm
hull2524 wrote:
any injuries reported?
Jamie Shaul reported he tweaked a hamstring
Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:02 pm
Good solid start for Hull today in a game that was always going to be something of a lottery given the conditions.
The new signings seem to have bedded in well although it's early days of course.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:03 pm
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
:lol:
You must be the brother of ccs
Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:08 pm
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
:lol:
Unnecessary post. Bonaire had his opinion. Turns out it was wrong due to Connor scoring. If every time someones opinion is proven to perhaps be wrong, are we going to have members trawling back through posts in an attempt to mock them?
Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:09 pm
supersuperfc wrote:
Unnecessary post. Bonaire had his opinion. Turns out it was wrong due to Connor scoring. If every time someones opinion is proven to perhaps be wrong, are we going to have members trawling back through posts in an attempt to mock them?
^ This.
Let's have a forum where fans are actually allowed to talk.
If you are interested in Building Information Modelling (BIM). PM me.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:11 pm
supersuperfc wrote:
Unnecessary post. Bonaire had his opinion. Turns out it was wrong due to Connor scoring. If every time someones opinion is proven to perhaps be wrong, are we going to have members trawling back through posts in an attempt to mock them?
He posted the same thing six times so should expect some mocking when proved wrong. Don't like it either block me or don't use RLFans.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:16 pm
supersuperfc wrote:
Unnecessary post. Bonaire had his opinion. Turns out it was wrong due to Connor scoring. If every time someones opinion is proven to perhaps be wrong, are we going to have members trawling back through posts in an attempt to mock them?
I like when the likes of mrs b do that, makes me feel better about myself, and wonder how sad of a life that these people must have , to spend time, to go to the effort of looking through years of posts to proove you wrong , very sad. (Slightly differant, bonaires been nailed by a couple of days post ha) its all light hearted I think, we are all hull fans, I wouldnt post if I was so senstive in receiving abuse. I think bonaire will be fine x
Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:18 pm
Whatisup wrote:
Best team lost...
no they didnt!
it was a game where whoever controlled the ball better comes out on top! one off the cuff break on 79 minutes was all you created apart from the grubber for your try, yet a forward pass missed by the officials in th e play before the kick through
ugly game, 2 points in the bag, forget it and move on, one of those games where you cant judge either team due to conditions
shaul off for a precautionary measure, hamstring tightening
Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:23 pm
Fair play seb. Tinkerman hope your not gonna be stalking me again this year. Its getting boring
