Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1677
Location: Hull
Got to capitalise on all this good field position. Connor will hopefully add something different when he comes on!
Sun Feb 12, 2017 4:22 pm
Bal
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Sep 08, 2002 8:32 am
Posts: 12372
Location: Elloughton
Hasbag wrote:
Got to capitalise on all this good field position. Connor will hopefully add something different when he comes on!
Dropped it on the first tackle!
Deary me.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 4:32 pm
Bal
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Sep 08, 2002 8:32 am
Posts: 12372
Location: Elloughton
Connor scores!!!
12 mins to go.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 4:33 pm
Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1677
Location: Hull
Sun Feb 12, 2017 4:39 pm
Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1677
Location: Hull
Discipline has been such a killer.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 4:46 pm
Bal
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Sep 08, 2002 8:32 am
Posts: 12372
Location: Elloughton
Phew. Glad we won! But sounded painful.
Final score 12-8.
Only 1 try, very good call taking the penalties in the first half.
Last edited by Bal
on Sun Feb 12, 2017 4:47 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 4:46 pm
ccs
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2415
bonaire wrote:
Talk of using Connor off the bench in a game like this is ludicrous.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 4:51 pm
Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1677
Location: Hull
What a relief! Great to start the season with a win in what was a 'banana skin' game!
Sun Feb 12, 2017 4:55 pm
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1303
Connor just dropped onto a loose ball you dim wit
Sun Feb 12, 2017 4:57 pm
Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10375
Well if nothing else it looks like we have carried that never say die attitude over from last year. Absolutely nothing else to be read from that. Just gladly accept the 2 points and hope the weather is nicer against Catalans.
