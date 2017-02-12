WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 4:19 pm
Hasbag
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1677
Location: Hull
Got to capitalise on all this good field position. Connor will hopefully add something different when he comes on!

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 4:22 pm
Bal
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 08, 2002 8:32 am
Posts: 12372
Location: Elloughton
Hasbag wrote:
Got to capitalise on all this good field position. Connor will hopefully add something different when he comes on!


Dropped it on the first tackle! :lol: Deary me.
Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 4:32 pm
Bal
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 08, 2002 8:32 am
Posts: 12372
Location: Elloughton
Connor scores!!!

12 mins to go.
Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 4:33 pm
Hasbag
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1677
Location: Hull
Get in Connor!!!!

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 4:39 pm
Hasbag
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1677
Location: Hull
Discipline has been such a killer.

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 4:46 pm
Bal
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 08, 2002 8:32 am
Posts: 12372
Location: Elloughton
Phew. Glad we won! But sounded painful.

Final score 12-8.

Only 1 try, very good call taking the penalties in the first half.
Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 4:46 pm
ccs
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2415
bonaire wrote:
Talk of using Connor off the bench in a game like this is ludicrous.
:lol:

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 4:51 pm
Hasbag
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1677
Location: Hull
What a relief! Great to start the season with a win in what was a 'banana skin' game!

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 4:55 pm
bonaire
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1303
ccs wrote:
:lol:


Connor just dropped onto a loose ball you dim wit
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  