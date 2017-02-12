|
Mrs Barista wrote:
Slating? Or genuinely asking how many squads carry 5 proven SL props? Surprised the subtle difference has eluded you, really
As for financial challenges as you point out on another thread the opening gate lags levels achieved a while ago so work to do. If only we'd signed Benji Marshall and Rangi Chase as you were so relentlessly confident about. Foundations of sand and all that.
You obvioulsy dont understand the "rumours thread" more fool you if you actually take anything said on there to serious. Just ask the question then, dont go on about peoples anxieties, when youve had plenty of over reactions yourself. But to answer your question, no sl teams dont have 5 proven props, we just need our bench props, fringe players , to step and make a difference when called upon. Anyways , enjoy tomorrow/today, should be a cracking atmosphere, cant wait
Sun Feb 12, 2017 12:45 am
Armavinit wrote:
Why is something always ludicrous when it's different to your opinion? IMO we're stronger in defence across the team this season and the pack shouldn't have to do most of the work as last year plus FC should be be stronger going forward. I also don't see the need to sign another prop but heyho, that will be seen as ludicrous also. Try not to be so critical of other posts, it's only your opinion.
Well our Owner Adam Pearson thinks we are a forward short if you read his report and i agree.
I want our bench to have an impact and with one established front row set to be on the bench then we are lightweight given the other places will probably be Thompson,Washy and Turgut.
Therefore to want Connor on the bench at the expense of a forward against a very big pack,heavy pitch and heavy rain expected is ludicrous.
Compare that to last seasons bench of Bowden,Green,Pritchard,and washbrook they did have an impact.
Anyway lets see tomorrow if Albert can produce some magic for us
Sun Feb 12, 2017 8:45 am
bonaire wrote:
Well our Owner Adam Pearson thinks we are a forward short if you read his report and i agree.
I want our bench to have an impact and with one established front row set to be on the bench then we are lightweight given the other places will probably be Thompson,Washy and Turgut.
Therefore to want Connor on the bench at the expense of a forward against a very big pack,heavy pitch and heavy rain expected is ludicrous.
Compare that to last seasons bench of Bowden,Green,Pritchard,and washbrook they did have an impact.
Anyway lets see tomorrow if Albert can produce some magic for us
On the comparison to last year we'd basically have 3 of the same four on the bench with Hadley in for Frank if Bowden and Hadley weren't injured.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 9:34 am
Mrs Barista wrote:
On the comparison to last year we'd basically have 3 of the same four on the bench with Hadley in for Frank if Bowden and Hadley weren't injured.
Tut, your just being ludicrous Mrs. B. Apart from Pritchard, who presumably was a second row, who else has gone from last years forwards. Feka played a couple? Hardly any contribution. That leaves us now with fringe players ready to cover injuries, which is basically what every other team in Stupid League does. Of course in an ideal world where caps don't exist any team could bring in as many players as they wish. IMO there may still be movement on season long loans and space to deal with but I don't think it's required. As you say, Bowden and Hadley are first choices in the starting 17 and require replacing with squad players. Pearson did say "another FORWARD" but it may be Radfords happy with his props but wanted depth at second row?
Sun Feb 12, 2017 9:35 am
bonaire wrote:
I think not having that experienced 5th Prop will come back and bite us this season.Adam Pearson has mentioned in his interview that we would like another forward but cap issues exclude it.
Talk of using Connor off the bench in a game like this is ludicrous.
Going into this match given the expected conditions with a bench of Green,Thompson,Washbrook and hopefully Turgut is still lightweight.
Masi and Fash are supposed to be our next in line props yet not named but Michaels is included when we all know Fonua and Tuimavave will form the right edge unless there is an injury doubt we dont know about.
If there was ever a game to include a reserve prop then surely given the need for a bit more size on the bench this match would have been ideal.
I really wish we'd made an effort to sign Sam Moa. Gutted he's playing somewhere else.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 9:46 am
If Radford gets sack we should not worry for his replacement ,looks we have plenty of Sl coaches on this site ,who not only know better but can predict whats going to happen.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:05 am
Wizard crane wrote:
If Radford gets sack we should not worry for his replacement ,looks we have plenty of Sl coaches on this site ,who not only know better but can predict whats going to happen.
Well spotted!!
Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, acko, airliebird,runninglate!, C for Cuckoo, ComeOnYouUll, Deeencee, fc-eaststander, Fields of Fire, Jake the Peg, Neil HFC, PCollinson1990, PerryM, Plum Bob, Psyrax64, shauney, SirStan, swissfan, threepennystander, wakeyrule, Wellsy13 and 285 guests
