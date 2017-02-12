WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield v Hull FC

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Wakefield v Hull FC

 
Post a reply

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 12:10 am
Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1509
Mrs Barista wrote:
Slating? Or genuinely asking how many squads carry 5 proven SL props? Surprised the subtle difference has eluded you, really :lol:
As for financial challenges as you point out on another thread the opening gate lags levels achieved a while ago so work to do. If only we'd signed Benji Marshall and Rangi Chase as you were so relentlessly confident about. Foundations of sand and all that. :lol:

You obvioulsy dont understand the "rumours thread" more fool you if you actually take anything said on there to serious. Just ask the question then, dont go on about peoples anxieties, when youve had plenty of over reactions yourself. But to answer your question, no sl teams dont have 5 proven props, we just need our bench props, fringe players , to step and make a difference when called upon. Anyways , enjoy tomorrow/today, should be a cracking atmosphere, cant wait

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 12:45 am
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1301
Armavinit wrote:
Why is something always ludicrous when it's different to your opinion? IMO we're stronger in defence across the team this season and the pack shouldn't have to do most of the work as last year plus FC should be be stronger going forward. I also don't see the need to sign another prop but heyho, that will be seen as ludicrous also. Try not to be so critical of other posts, it's only your opinion.



Well our Owner Adam Pearson thinks we are a forward short if you read his report and i agree.
I want our bench to have an impact and with one established front row set to be on the bench then we are lightweight given the other places will probably be Thompson,Washy and Turgut.
Therefore to want Connor on the bench at the expense of a forward against a very big pack,heavy pitch and heavy rain expected is ludicrous.
Compare that to last seasons bench of Bowden,Green,Pritchard,and washbrook they did have an impact.
Anyway lets see tomorrow if Albert can produce some magic for us

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 8:45 am
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24204
Location: West Yorkshire
bonaire wrote:
Well our Owner Adam Pearson thinks we are a forward short if you read his report and i agree.
I want our bench to have an impact and with one established front row set to be on the bench then we are lightweight given the other places will probably be Thompson,Washy and Turgut.
Therefore to want Connor on the bench at the expense of a forward against a very big pack,heavy pitch and heavy rain expected is ludicrous.
Compare that to last seasons bench of Bowden,Green,Pritchard,and washbrook they did have an impact.
Anyway lets see tomorrow if Albert can produce some magic for us

On the comparison to last year we'd basically have 3 of the same four on the bench with Hadley in for Frank if Bowden and Hadley weren't injured.
Image
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Armavinit, Bandicoot, Bing [Bot], ComeOnYouUll, Cotillion, craig hkr, davey37, Fields of Fire, Hasbag, kcfaithful, Large Paws, REDWHITEANDBLUE, swissfan, Wilde 3, x teacher, yorksguy1865 and 244 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,517,6881,46875,7414,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  