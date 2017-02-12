Armavinit wrote: Why is something always ludicrous when it's different to your opinion? IMO we're stronger in defence across the team this season and the pack shouldn't have to do most of the work as last year plus FC should be be stronger going forward. I also don't see the need to sign another prop but heyho, that will be seen as ludicrous also. Try not to be so critical of other posts, it's only your opinion.

Well our Owner Adam Pearson thinks we are a forward short if you read his report and i agree.I want our bench to have an impact and with one established front row set to be on the bench then we are lightweight given the other places will probably be Thompson,Washy and Turgut.Therefore to want Connor on the bench at the expense of a forward against a very big pack,heavy pitch and heavy rain expected is ludicrous.Compare that to last seasons bench of Bowden,Green,Pritchard,and washbrook they did have an impact.Anyway lets see tomorrow if Albert can produce some magic for us