Sat Feb 11, 2017 9:30 pm
Posts: 1300
number 6 wrote:
think the weather will make it a 50/50 game tomorrow
I think not having that experienced 5th Prop will come back and bite us this season.Adam Pearson has mentioned in his interview that we would like another forward but cap issues exclude it.
Talk of using Connor off the bench in a game like this is ludicrous.
Going into this match given the expected conditions with a bench of Green,Thompson,Washbrook and hopefully Turgut is still lightweight.
Masi and Fash are supposed to be our next in line props yet not named but Michaels is included when we all know Fonua and Tuimavave will form the right edge unless there is an injury doubt we dont know about.
If there was ever a game to include a reserve prop then surely given the need for a bit more size on the bench this match would have been ideal.
Sat Feb 11, 2017 9:30 pm
Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:19 pm
Posts: 17132
There seems to be some angst on here in the lead up to the new season. I think most of the pressure comes from Hull fans themselves. Most pundits or supporters of other clubs have us 3rd-5th with Cas and in some cases Saints tipped to overtake us in the league and I've not seen anyone tip us to win silverware. I don't believe there's more pressure on us to perform or suceed.
Lets just see where we stand after half a dozen games or so.
Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:19 pm
Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:34 pm
Posts: 5863
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
think it will similar for us tomorrow as it was for warrington tonight. slow start, lots of errors, passes pushed it attack and too many penalties will result in a close defeat (our defence will be generally top notch). however come mid June i think we'll still be up at the business end.
don't read too much into the first couple of games - look how widnes started last season for example
The referee's indecision is final
Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:34 pm
Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:40 pm
Posts: 24203
Location: West Yorkshire
the artist wrote:
think it will similar for us tomorrow as it was for warrington tonight. slow start, lots of errors, passes pushed it attack and too many penalties will result in a close defeat (our defence will be generally top notch). however come mid June i think we'll still be up at the business end.
don't read too much into the first couple of games - look how widnes started last season for example
Can you imagine if we lose the first two? It'll be carnage.
Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:40 pm
Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:54 pm
Posts: 565
bonaire wrote:
I think not having that experienced 5th Prop will come back and bite us this season.Adam Pearson has mentioned in his interview that we would like another forward but cap issues exclude it.
Talk of using Connor off the bench in a game like this is ludicrous.
Going into this match given the expected conditions with a bench of Green,Thompson,Washbrook and hopefully Turgut is still lightweight.
Masi and Fash are supposed to be our next in line props yet not named but Michaels is included when we all know Fonua and Tuimavave will form the right edge unless there is an injury doubt we dont know about.
If there was ever a game to include a reserve prop then surely given the need for a bit more size on the bench this match would have been ideal.
Why is something always ludicrous when it's different to your opinion? IMO we're stronger in defence across the team this season and the pack shouldn't have to do most of the work as last year plus FC should be be stronger going forward. I also don't see the need to sign another prop but heyho, that will be seen as ludicrous also. Try not to be so critical of other posts, it's only your opinion.
Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:54 pm
ccs
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2412
I'm surprised bonny thinks we are a prop short, I don't remember him mentioning it before.
Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:56 pm
Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:56 pm
Posts: 24203
Location: West Yorkshire
Armavinit wrote:
Why is something always ludicrous when it's different to your opinion? IMO we're stronger in defence across the team this season and the pack shouldn't have to do most of the work as last year plus FC should be be stronger going forward. I also don't see the need to sign another prop but heyho, that will be seen as ludicrous also. Try not to be so critical of other posts, it's only your opinion.
Bowden has played 87 games for FC and Green 75 so are well established SL players and both played important roles last season in addition to the huge contributions of Watts and Taylor. Looking at Warrington's listed props as an example they have Sims, Hill, Cooper and Crosby, then Pat Moran who I think is 18. Do all teams carry 5 proven SL props apart from us? I honestly don't know the answer but I'm not sure the level of anxiety it's causing is commensurate with the issue tbh.
Sat Feb 11, 2017 11:30 pm
Sat Feb 11, 2017 11:30 pm
Posts: 1509
Mrs Barista wrote:
Bowden has played 87 games for FC and Green 75 so are well established SL players and both played important roles last season in addition to the huge contributions of Watts and Taylor. Looking at Warrington's listed props as an example they have Sims, Hill, Cooper and Crosby, then Pat Moran who I think is 18. Do all teams carry 5 proven SL props apart from us? I honestly don't know the answer but I'm not sure the level of anxiety it's causing is commensurate with the issue tbh.
Anxiety is a strange thing , some people thought we might not even have a club to follow this season haha, control your own anxieties before slating others . Thought you'd know better mrs b . Hats of for the use of the english dictionary though! "Commensurate" superb , your proper clever
Sat Feb 11, 2017 11:55 pm
Sat Feb 11, 2017 11:55 pm
Posts: 24203
Location: West Yorkshire
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Anxiety is a strange thing , some people thought we might not even have a club to follow this season haha, control your own anxieties before slating others . Thought you'd know better mrs b . Hats of for the use of the english dictionary though! "Commensurate" superb , your proper clever
Slating? Or genuinely asking how many squads carry 5 proven SL props? Surprised the subtle difference has eluded you, really
As for financial challenges as you point out on another thread the opening gate lags levels achieved a while ago so work to do. If only we'd signed Benji Marshall and Rangi Chase as you were so relentlessly confident about. Foundations of sand and all that.
Sat Feb 11, 2017 11:59 pm
Sat Feb 11, 2017 11:59 pm
Posts: 4378
lose the first 2 , lose the first one and it will be carnage for some lol, imo think we will win tomorrow COYH
