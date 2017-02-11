bonaire wrote: I think not having that experienced 5th Prop will come back and bite us this season.Adam Pearson has mentioned in his interview that we would like another forward but cap issues exclude it.

Talk of using Connor off the bench in a game like this is ludicrous.

Going into this match given the expected conditions with a bench of Green,Thompson,Washbrook and hopefully Turgut is still lightweight.

Masi and Fash are supposed to be our next in line props yet not named but Michaels is included when we all know Fonua and Tuimavave will form the right edge unless there is an injury doubt we dont know about.

If there was ever a game to include a reserve prop then surely given the need for a bit more size on the bench this match would have been ideal.

Why is something always ludicrous when it's different to your opinion? IMO we're stronger in defence across the team this season and the pack shouldn't have to do most of the work as last year plus FC should be be stronger going forward. I also don't see the need to sign another prop but heyho, that will be seen as ludicrous also. Try not to be so critical of other posts, it's only your opinion.