Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 7:51 pm
bonaire
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1300
number 6 wrote:
think the weather will make it a 50/50 game tomorrow


I think not having that experienced 5th Prop will come back and bite us this season.Adam Pearson has mentioned in his interview that we would like another forward but cap issues exclude it.
Talk of using Connor off the bench in a game like this is ludicrous.
Going into this match given the expected conditions with a bench of Green,Thompson,Washbrook and hopefully Turgut is still lightweight.
Masi and Fash are supposed to be our next in line props yet not named but Michaels is included when we all know Fonua and Tuimavave will form the right edge unless there is an injury doubt we dont know about.
If there was ever a game to include a reserve prop then surely given the need for a bit more size on the bench this match would have been ideal.

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 9:30 pm
ComeOnYouUll
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17132
There seems to be some angst on here in the lead up to the new season. I think most of the pressure comes from Hull fans themselves. Most pundits or supporters of other clubs have us 3rd-5th with Cas and in some cases Saints tipped to overtake us in the league and I've not seen anyone tip us to win silverware. I don't believe there's more pressure on us to perform or suceed.

Lets just see where we stand after half a dozen games or so.

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:19 pm
the artist
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5863
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
think it will similar for us tomorrow as it was for warrington tonight. slow start, lots of errors, passes pushed it attack and too many penalties will result in a close defeat (our defence will be generally top notch). however come mid June i think we'll still be up at the business end.

don't read too much into the first couple of games - look how widnes started last season for example
Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:34 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24201
Location: West Yorkshire
the artist wrote:
think it will similar for us tomorrow as it was for warrington tonight. slow start, lots of errors, passes pushed it attack and too many penalties will result in a close defeat (our defence will be generally top notch). however come mid June i think we'll still be up at the business end.

don't read too much into the first couple of games - look how widnes started last season for example

:lol: Can you imagine if we lose the first two? It'll be carnage.
Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:40 pm
Armavinit
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm
Posts: 565
bonaire wrote:
I think not having that experienced 5th Prop will come back and bite us this season.Adam Pearson has mentioned in his interview that we would like another forward but cap issues exclude it.
Talk of using Connor off the bench in a game like this is ludicrous.
Going into this match given the expected conditions with a bench of Green,Thompson,Washbrook and hopefully Turgut is still lightweight.
Masi and Fash are supposed to be our next in line props yet not named but Michaels is included when we all know Fonua and Tuimavave will form the right edge unless there is an injury doubt we dont know about.
If there was ever a game to include a reserve prop then surely given the need for a bit more size on the bench this match would have been ideal.

Why is something always ludicrous when it's different to your opinion? IMO we're stronger in defence across the team this season and the pack shouldn't have to do most of the work as last year plus FC should be be stronger going forward. I also don't see the need to sign another prop but heyho, that will be seen as ludicrous also. Try not to be so critical of other posts, it's only your opinion.
