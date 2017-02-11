Faithful One wrote: Granted, he did last year. However, he'll want to get the best out of them being the age they are so rotation is key. I think we need two of Taylor, Ellis and Mini on at the same time in terms of leadership and I wouldn't be surprised to see one of Ellis or Mini start some games on the bench.

I'm sure I'm not alone in thinking Ellis might end up being used off the bench as a prop. Last year we often lost our way when Taylor was off the pitch so having Ellis come on at that point would be a real improvement. Using him this way would also give our young back rowers an opportunity too.