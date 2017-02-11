WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:27 am
Armavinit wrote:
After looking at the announced squad, I'm going, Manu to start and a bench of Green, Washy, Turgut and Connor. I'm also going for the win.


I'm not sure Turgut will play this week, I hope I'm wrong but I think we could do with Thompson in there instead with the loss of Bowden.

I'd start with Manu, Washy and Ellis. Will leave a bench of Mini, Green, Thompson and Connor. Thompson and Green to interchange with the props, and then rotate the SR and LF positions throughout to keep it fairly fresh.

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:34 am
Faithful One wrote:
I'm not sure Turgut will play this week, I hope I'm wrong but I think we could do with Thompson in there instead with the loss of Bowden.

I'd start with Manu, Washy and Ellis. Will leave a bench of Mini, Green, Thompson and Connor. Thompson and Green to interchange with the props, and then rotate the SR and LF positions throughout to keep it fairly fresh.


radford always starts with his strongest pack so expect mini, manu and ellis as back 3. We really need thompson on the bench with green as interchange props. I'd expect him to play washy from the bench and I doubt he'll leave connor out of the 17

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 11:57 am
Midway Saturday. The car is packed. The hills in Scotland are covered in snow and no doubt the Pennines will be as well. We don't care. We don't care who Radford picks. We don't care if it's a poop stadium . It's super league. We follow Hull FC. We are heading south . Bring it on . Let's go win the league. COME ON YIU ULLLLLLLAAAAA
( do we sound excited )

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 12:07 pm
WIZEB wrote:
If I bring a tin of custard are you gonna supply the rhubarb?


If you are lucky, Harry's may well have a Rhubarb flavoured beer ......
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 1:12 pm
Jake the Peg wrote:
radford always starts with his strongest pack so expect mini, manu and ellis as back 3. We really need thompson on the bench with green as interchange props. I'd expect him to play washy from the bench and I doubt he'll leave connor out of the 17


Granted, he did last year. However, he'll want to get the best out of them being the age they are so rotation is key. I think we need two of Taylor, Ellis and Mini on at the same time in terms of leadership and I wouldn't be surprised to see one of Ellis or Mini start some games on the bench.

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 1:45 pm
Faithful One wrote:
Granted, he did last year. However, he'll want to get the best out of them being the age they are so rotation is key. I think we need two of Taylor, Ellis and Mini on at the same time in terms of leadership and I wouldn't be surprised to see one of Ellis or Mini start some games on the bench.

I'm sure I'm not alone in thinking Ellis might end up being used off the bench as a prop. Last year we often lost our way when Taylor was off the pitch so having Ellis come on at that point would be a real improvement. Using him this way would also give our young back rowers an opportunity too.
